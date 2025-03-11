PHILIPPINES, March 11 - Press Release

March 11, 2025 Senator Bong Go calls for immediate investigation into the tragic death of an infant allegedly due to hospital neglect in Bohol The death of a nine-month-old baby, allegedly due to medical neglect at the Department of Health (DOH)-run Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital in Tagbilaran City, Bohol, has sparked outrage and demands for accountability. Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health, has called for a fair, swift and thorough investigation into the incident to determine liability and prevent similar tragedies in the future. "Nakikiramay ako sa mga magulang ng baby na namatay matapos tatlong beses na diumano tinanggihang ma-admit sa Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital, isang DOH-run hospital, sa Tagbilaran City, Bohol," said Senator Go, expressing his condolences to the grieving family. The senator did not hold back his frustration over the circumstances that allegedly led to the infrant's death, stressing that no Filipino should have to suffer such a fate due to failures in the healthcare system. "Nakakagalit, nakakalungkot kung bakit kailangang humantong sa puntong mamatay ang kawawang sanggol," he added. Senator Go has urged the DOH to conduct a fair, immediate and thorough investigation to determine if there was negligence involved. He emphasized that those found responsible must be held accountable and to be fair, policies must be revisited as well to ensure proper implementation. "Bilang chairman ng Senate Committee on Health, ako ay nananawagan sa DOH na magsagawa ng agarang imbestigasyon. Kung kailangang merong managot, panagutin. Kung merong pagkukulang, punan. Kung merong kailangang dagdagan sa suporta ng gobyerno sa mga medical front liners, gawin na kaagad," he stressed. The senator underscored that ensuring accessible and efficient healthcare services, particularly for the poor, remains one of his top priorities. "The health, welfare, and well-being of our people, particularly the poor, are my foremost concerns," said Senator Go. "Health is life and is non-negotiable for me." The issue came to light after a Facebook post by the child's mother, Maricel Igang, went viral. In her post, Igang recounted how her baby fell ill on March 2 with fever, vomiting, and diarrhea. She brought the child to the hospital three times—on March 3, 4, and 5—but was repeatedly denied admission, allegedly because the medical staff did not consider the case critical. On the third visit, she pleaded with the hospital to admit her child, who by then was visibly weak and unresponsive. However, she claimed that the hospital staff continued to downplay the severity of her baby's condition. Shortly after, the baby's condition further deteriorated. Despite frantic attempts by medical staff to intervene, the child was ultimately declared dead. Senator Go acknowledged the broader issues plaguing the public health system, stating that despite ongoing efforts to improve services, many Filipinos still struggle to access timely medical care. "Buwan-buwan, nagsasagawa tayo ng regular na Senate Health Committee hearings—mula sa mga reporma sa PhilHealth, tungo sa panawagang tuluyang bayaran na ang Health Emergency Allowances ng mga healthcare workers natin, hanggang sa pagsigurong merong sapat na mga medical facilities, equipment, at qualified professional ang ating mga public health establishments," he cited. "Ngunit sa kabila nito, mailap pa rin minsan sa ating mga ordinaryong kababayan ang mga serbisyong medikal na nararapat ibigay ng ating pamahalaan. Kaya hindi tayo titigil hanggang sa maisaayos ang lahat ng ito. Tandaan na ang kalusugan ay katumbas ng buhay ng bawat Pilipino," he added. Senator Go urged Filipinos to report any complaints regarding healthcare services to his office, assuring them that their concerns would be heard and addressed. "Kaya, nananawagan din ako sa ating mga kababayan, anumang reklamo ninyo hinggil sa serbisyong ibinibigay ng gobyerno pagdating sa inyong kalusugan, bukas ang aking opisina upang makinig sa inyong mga reklamo, marinig ang inyong mga hinaing nang sa gayon ay mas lalong mapabuti natin ang mga serbisyo ng pamahalaan at mas mailalapit ang mga ito sa inyo," he said. "This Senate Health Committee is an avenue for ordinary citizens to air their concerns and be heard," he added. The viral nature of the incident has sparked intense debate on social media, with netizens demanding accountability from the hospital and health authorities. Many, including Senator Go, have called on the DOH to ensure that similar cases of alleged hospital neglect do not happen again. "Ang katumbas ng kalusugan ay buhay. And a life of a Filipino lost is a life lost forever," he concluded.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.