PHILIPPINES, March 11 - Press Release

March 11, 2025 Legarda honors women MSME in Antique Senator Loren Legarda today recognized the hardworking and skilled community-based, women-led MSMEs and set the tone for the Legarda MSME Excellence Awards 2025, held at the University of the Philippines Visayas Extension Campus in Pandan, to honor the resilience, determination, innovation, and perseverance of women. The awards recognized women-led enterprises and sustainable livelihoods that have flourished with her support. "Sa simula pa man ay ipinaglaban ko, kasama ang aking bugto na si Cong. AA Legarda, ang sapat na suporta para rito—mula sa pagbibigay ng mga kagamitan hanggang sa pagtatayo ng mga Weaving and Processing Center, Natural Dye Center, Brick and Clay Facilities, Bamboo Processing Facilities, at marami pang iba," the longest-serving female Senator in the country expressed. Legarda has long championed initiatives that support entrepreneurs, particularly in the weaving and textile industries. Her efforts have led to the revival of patadyong weaving, supporting women loom weavers in Bugasong and San Remigio. She also established Natural Dye and Weaving Centers in partnership with the Philippine Textile Research Institute (PTRI) in San Remigio and Bugasong, ensuring the preservation and continued development of this traditional craft. Additionally, she helped establish weaving centers in various towns, including Patnongon, Bagtason, Bugasong, Sto. Rosario, Pandan, Libertad, and San Remigio, providing vital support to local artisans. Understanding the need for raw materials, she facilitated the establishment of a Cotton Processing Center in Patnongon, securing a stable supply for weavers. She also provided weaving machines and production needs to the Bagtason Loom Weavers Association (BLWA) to enhance their capabilities and sustain their craft. Legarda has further empowered Antiqueña women through support for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs). She provided funding and equipment through the DTI Shared Services Facility, allowing local businesses to improve their production and reach wider markets. Because of these efforts, Antiqueño products have gained recognition in prestigious trade fairs, including the National Arts and Crafts Fair (NACF), Manila FAME, and the Ambiente Fair in Frankfurt, Germany. During the event, the Senator led the recognition of outstanding women entrepreneurs and cooperatives from the northern part of Antique as part of the Legarda MSME Excellence Awards 2025. The awardees included Sto. Rosario Multi-Purpose Cooperative, Alegre Nito Weavers Association, Libertad Bariw Weavers Federation, Asosasyon kang Maninihon sa Bandoja, Tibiao Active Weavers and Knotters Association, Malabor Abaca Pina Weavers Association, Pamela Q. Alvarez, Gigi Bautista, Blue Lagoon Spa, Duyong SLPA, Rosalia Lopez, and Jinalinan Working Women Organization. "Kayo rin ang mga Antiqueñang bumubuhay sa ating ekonomiya, mga babaeng may determinasyong magtayo ng sariling kabuhayan at magbigay sigla sa lokal na merkado," the Senator emphasized in her speech, recognizing the vital role of women in shaping Antique's economic landscape. Meanwhile, Congressman AA Legarda led the awarding to the awardees from the southern part of the province. The awardees are Elma T. Peña, Women Entrepreneur in Livestock, Myrna Labuson, Women Entrepreneur in Mushroom Production, Luzviminda E. Clarinal, Women Entrepreneur in Weaving and Handicrafts, Aneline E. Mendoza, Women Entrepreneur in Bamboo Crafting, Amalia Gonzaga, Women Entrepreneur in Coffee Production and Processing, Thelma G. Obrique, Women Entrepreneur in Pottery, Nelly Mistio, Bamboo Processing, Irele Mahimpit, Bamboo Handicraft, and Edna Ticuan, Nito Weaving. The Legarda MSME Excellence Awards 2025 was held as part of National Women's Month, showcasing the resilience, creativity, and contributions of Antiqueña women in strengthening local economies, preserving cultural heritage, and promoting sustainable development. Furthermore, Legarda underscores that true economic empowerment goes beyond livelihoods—it must also encompass access to quality healthcare, education, and sports development. She has upgraded hospital facilities in Antique, expanded scholarship programs for young Antiqueñas, and launched skills training in tourism-related industries such as homestay management, hilot therapy, community culinary program, and tour guiding. Supporting women in sports, she also funded sports facilities and backed Ms. Marian Capadoccia, the first all-Filipina champion of the Asia Pacific Padel Tour (APPT) Grand Slam-Singapore 2024. For Legarda, public service has always been about ensuring that every woman is given the chance to thrive. This commitment is reflected in the laws she has championed, including the Magna Carta for MSMEs, which she principally sponsored and authored; the Barangay Livelihood and Skills Training Act, which she principally authored and sponsored; the Philippine Tropical Fabrics Law, which she principally authored and co-sponsored; and the One Town, One Product (OTOP) Philippines Act, which she also principally authored and co-sponsored. "Ang inyong kuwento ay ang aking laban, at sa bawat tagumpay, iisa tayong lahat," she declared. "Bilang inyong lingkod, saan man ako mapadpad, dala ko kayo, suot ko ang inyong likha, at ipinagmamalaki ko ang inyong gawa," Legarda concluded.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.