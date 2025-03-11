PHILIPPINES, March 11 - Press Release

March 11, 2025 Bong Go advocates for barangay welfare improved service delivery in communities during Liga ng Barangay Leyte Provincial Congress Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, through his Malasakit Team, reaffirmed his support for barangay officials and grassroots governance as his team represented him at the Liga ng Barangay Leyte Provincial Congress Batch 2 on Friday, March 7. The gathering at the IEC Convention Center in Cebu City, held to strengthen barangay leadership and governance, saw the participation of councilors, barangay captains, and other barangay officials, totaling 2,321 attendees. The Senator earlier attended the first batch during his visit to Cebu on March 4. Go extended his gratitude to all barangay leaders, emphasizing their critical role in community development and public service. He also acknowledged the leadership of Governor Jericho "Icot" Petilla, Vice Governor Sandy Javier, Board Member Maria Katrina Jessica Dy—LNB National President, Board Member Ma. Martina Gimenez—Provincial Liga President, and Councilor Celestino Martinez III—LNB National Secretary General, for their contributions in making the event possible and for their continuous support to barangay officials. "Muli akong nagpapasalamat sa ating mga barangay officials sa inyong sipag at sakripisyo sa paglilingkod sa ating mga kababayan. Kayo po ang unang nilalapitan ng tao sa panahon ng pangangailangan, kaya't dapat lang na bigyan kayo ng sapat na suporta upang maipagpatuloy ninyo ang inyong serbisyo nang mas epektibo," Go said in message. The senator underscored the need to strengthen barangay governance, ensuring that local leaders are well-equipped with resources and support from the national government. He also emphasized that effective leadership at the grassroots level translates to a stronger and more resilient nation. As part of his legislative agenda, Go is advocating for the passage of Senate Bill No. 197 or the Magna Carta for Barangays, which seeks to provide barangay officials benefits similar to those of regular government employees. Under this proposed measure, punong barangays, Sangguniang Barangay members, SK chairpersons, barangay secretaries, and treasurers will be eligible for salaries, allowances and additional benefits if enacted into law. Additionally, if passed, the bill grants barangays the autonomy to determine the appropriate number of permanent barangay tanods, ensuring that they receive proper compensation, honoraria, and other necessary support for their service in maintaining peace and order. "Ang ating mga barangay officials ang unang sumasagot sa panahon ng sakuna, gulo, at iba pang hamon sa komunidad. Kaya dapat lang na bigyan sila ng sapat na benepisyo at suporta para sa kanilang walang sawang serbisyo," Go emphasized. Apart from barangay officials, Go also underscored his support for barangay health workers (BHWs), who serve as frontline providers of healthcare services in their communities. Through SBN 2838 or the Magna Carta for Barangay Health Workers, Go aims to institutionalize fair compensation and benefits for BHWs, ensuring that they receive proper remuneration, allowances, and incentives for their invaluable contributions. "Napakahalaga ng papel ng ating mga BHWs sa pagbibigay ng serbisyong medikal sa komunidad, lalo na sa mga liblib na lugar. Kaya't patuloy nating isusulong ang kanilang kapakanan upang mas maging epektibo ang serbisyong pangkalusugan sa ating bansa," he added. As a re-electionist senator, Go reaffirmed his commitment to barangay officials, stressing that he will continue advocating for their welfare and pushing for legislative measures that empower grassroots governance. He assured local leaders that his unwavering support for their initiatives will remain a priority, ensuring that every barangay has access to essential government services and resources. Go, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, also took the opportunity to remind barangay officials about his ongoing programs that directly benefit communities, including the continued operations of Malasakit Centers, and the establishment of more Super Health Centers, and Regional Specialty Centers nationwide. These initiatives aim to bring medical services closer to Filipinos, especially those in underserved areas. "Patuloy po akong magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko na po ang magserbisyo at naniniwala ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo rin sa Diyos," Go ended. The Liga ng Barangay Leyte Provincial Congress serves as a platform for barangay leaders to discuss best practices, policy updates, and capacity-building programs.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.