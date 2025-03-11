PHILIPPINES, March 11 - Press Release

March 11, 2025 "Ang tagumpay ng atleta, nagsisimula sa komunidad" - Bong Go continues to advocate for grassroots sports development programs across communities For many young athletes in the Philippines, sports provide both an outlet and an opportunity—a way to develop discipline, build character, and open doors for the future. However, talent alone is not enough; proper support and infrastructure are crucial. Last year, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, chair of the Senate Committees on Sports and on Youth, was involved in efforts to strengthen grassroots sports programs, particularly through his support for inter-barangay and inter-municipality competitions that give young athletes a platform to hone their skills. In 2024, Go played a role in supporting local sports programs, including the Inter-Barangay Basketball and Inter-High School Volleyball tournaments in Abuyog, Leyte, following a request from Mayor Lemuel Traya. That same year, the Municipality of Medina in Misamis Oriental also received assistance for its Inter-Municipality and Inter-Barangay Basketball League, providing additional opportunities for young athletes to compete at the community level. Go emphasized the importance of grassroots sports in nurturing future national athletes. "Kung gusto nating magkaroon ng world-class na atleta, dapat magsimula tayo sa barangay level. Dito hinuhubog ang disiplina, tiyaga, at sportsmanship na mahalaga sa tagumpay," he said. Beyond facilitating community tournaments, Go was involved in broader efforts to enhance sports development nationwide. He authored and co-sponsored Republic Act No. 11470, which established the National Academy of Sports (NAS) in New Clark City, Capas, Tarlac. The institution integrates secondary education with specialized sports training, ensuring that student-athletes can excel both academically and athletically. Recognizing that access to proper training facilities is essential for athlete development, Go was also involved in efforts to improve key sports venues. As the sponsor of the sports budget in the Senate, he played a role in securing funding for the rehabilitation of major facilities such as the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila and the Philsports Arena in Pasig City. "Ang ating mga atleta ay may dedikasyon at talento, pero kung walang maayos na pasilidad, masasayang lang ang kanilang potensyal," he said. "Kaya patuloy nating pinapalakas ang suporta para sa kanilang training, kagamitan, nutrisyon, at mental health." Go also advocated for increased budget allocations for sports programs, supporting initiatives focused on improving athlete preparation and training for international competitions. Additionally, he was involved in launching programs aimed at identifying and nurturing young talents at the grassroots level, reinforcing the importance of early investment in sports development. Go has consistently highlighted the role of sports in keeping young Filipinos away from harmful influences. "As I always remind our youth, get into sports, stay away from illegal drugs to keep us healthy and fit!" he reiterated. Through his involvement in grassroots tournaments, institutional reforms, and facility improvements over the previous years, Go contributed to strengthening Philippine sports. With continued investment in grassroots programs, local courts and community gymnasiums remain vital training grounds for aspiring athletes striving to reach national and international competitions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.