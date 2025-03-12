Major Onpattro Market Trend 2025-2034: Broadening Patient Access Through Strategic Drug Approvals

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is the Current and Future Market Size of Onpattro?

The Onpattro market has witnessed substantial growth in recent years, demonstrating a strong historical compound annual growth rate (HCAGR).

• The market size is projected to expand from $XX million in 2024.

• It is expected to reach $XX million in 2025.

• The estimated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for this period is XX%.

Key drivers behind this growth include:

• Rising healthcare expenditures

• Increased investments in research and development

• Greater public awareness of rare diseases

• A growing elderly population

• A rising prevalence of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (hATTR)

Looking further ahead, from 2025 to 2029, the Onpattro market is expected to continue its upward trajectory with a forecast compound annual growth rate (FCAGR).

• The market is anticipated to reach $XX million by 2029.

• The projected CAGR for this period is XX%.

Factors contributing to this expected growth include:

• Expanding collaborations and licensing agreements

• Increasing rates of chronic diseases

• Growing biopharmaceutical partnerships

• A higher prevalence of transthyretin amyloidosis

• Strengthened regulatory support

What Are the Key Drivers of Onpattro Market Growth?

A significant factor driving the expansion of the Onpattro market is the increasing prevalence of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (hATTR). This rare genetic disorder occurs when mutated transthyretin (TTR) proteins form harmful deposits, leading to complications affecting the heart and nervous system.

Advancements in genetic testing, enhanced diagnostic capabilities, and improved awareness have contributed to a higher rate of hATTR diagnosis. Consequently, more patients are receiving treatment with Onpattro, a drug that silences the TTR gene to reduce amyloid protein production and prevent organ damage.

According to Verywell Health, a US-based health information platform, the global prevalence of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis is estimated to range between 5,500 and 38,500 individuals. However, only a small percentage of cases are currently diagnosed, highlighting a significant opportunity for market growth.

Who Are the Major Players in the Onpattro Market?

One of the leading players in the Onpattro market is Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. This pharmaceutical company has played a pivotal role in shaping the market landscape and is expected to continue influencing its future direction.

What Emerging Trends Are Shaping the Onpattro Market?

A key trend driving market expansion is the strategic effort by pharmaceutical companies to extend the therapeutic applications of Onpattro. By submitting supplemental drug applications, these companies aim to increase the drug’s market potential by targeting additional indications, patient demographics, and new formulations.

For example, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has taken a significant step in this direction. In February 2023, the company’s Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for ONPATTRO (patisiran) was accepted, with the goal of addressing cardiomyopathy associated with transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTR).

How Is the Onpattro Market Segmented?

The Onpattro market is divided into several key segments:

1. By Clinical Indication: Hereditary Transthyretin-Mediated Amyloidosis, Wild-Type Transthyretin Amyloidosis, Other Transthyretin-Related Amyloidoses

2. By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

3. By End User: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Home Healthcare Providers

What Is the Regional Outlook for the Onpattro Market?

In 2024, North America held the largest share of the Onpattro market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. Additional regions covered in this market analysis include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

