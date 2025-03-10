Armstrong declares statewide fire emergency as drought conditions persist, wildfire risk remains high

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Kelly Armstrong today signed an executive order declaring a statewide fire emergency and activating the State Emergency Operations Plan as above average temperatures and below average precipitation continue to exacerbate drought conditions and increase the risk of wildfires.

“North Dakotans endured some of the largest, deadliest and most destructive wildfires in recent memory last year, and the actions being taken now will ensure we are fully prepared for another intense wildfire season,” said Armstrong, a former volunteer firefighter. “The state is committed to using every resource at our disposal to protect life and property in collaboration with our local and federal partners. Citizens can do their part by staying updated on fire conditions and taking precautions to prevent wildfires, because every fire that doesn’t start is a fire we don’t have to fight.”

Drought conditions and an early thaw are factors contributing to an earlier and longer-than-average spring fire season. Fires have already started throughout the state this spring and have proven active and difficult to suppress, including a fire Sunday near Menoken that burned approximately 1,200 acres and involved five fire departments.

Under today’s emergency declaration, all state agencies, including the North Dakota Department of Emergency Services, North Dakota Forest Service, and North Dakota National Guard, are ordered to maintain high levels of readiness to combat fires to save lives, homes and communities. The Forest Service has already begun staging resources in Dickinson and Bismarck to assist local fire departments.

This declaration allows the state to preposition resources for a rapid wildfire response given the high fire danger conditions that exist now and are expected to persist, and even worsen, through the spring until vegetation begins to green. The declaration is effective through May 31, unless extended.

North Dakotans can help prevent fires by taking the following actions:

Always “Learn Before You Burn” by checking with your local officials for the latest information on burn restrictions and viewing fire danger maps at ndresponse.gov/burn. The governor’s declaration is not a fire restriction or ban.

Burned brush piles can reignite with high winds, so careful monitoring of piles and sloughs is recommended, even if the fire appears to be out.

Always stay off dry grass when driving a vehicle, as hot exhaust pipes can be a heat source for starting a wildfire.

North Dakotans are also encouraged to be “Ready, Set, Go!”

Ready – Be Prepared. Sign up for local alerts and follow local emergency management on social media. Create and practice an emergency plan.

Set – Be Alert. Prepare to evacuate. Evacuate early if you need more time or feel your life is in danger.

Go! – Evacuate Now. Do not hesitate. Bring your pets and emergency supply kit.

Wildfires last October burned over 120,000 acres in North Dakota, including a fire near Ray that resulted in two fatalities. The state’s request for a presidential major disaster declaration was granted in December for Williams and McKenzie counties.

Drought conditions are rated as extreme in about 5% of North Dakota and severe in about 22% of the state, all in western North Dakota, while much of southeastern North Dakota is in moderate drought. Overall, more than 40% of the state’s residents are living in drought-affected areas, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.