Premier Scott Moe Advances Saskatchewan Energy Sector at CERAWeek

CANADA, March 10 - Released on March 10, 2025

The Province Takes its Energy Expertise to Houston

Today, Premier Scott Moe and Energy and Resources Minister Colleen Young are leading a mission to CERAWeek 2025, the world's premier energy conference. While in Houston, their focus will be on emphasizing the province's leadership in responsible energy development, sustainability and innovation.

"Saskatchewan is a world leader in energy innovation, and has the expertise needed to drive change in the global energy landscape," Moe said. "As a key energy partner to the United States, we are strengthening our integrated supply chains and emphasizing the long-term reliability of our energy sector across North America. CERAWeek provides a critical opportunity to reinforce the province's reputation as a stable and reliable partner in energy, responsible resource development, and sustainability with investors and industry leaders from across the world."

As part of the conference, Premier Moe will participate in a spotlight session titled "The Giant of the North: Canada's Energy Future" on March 11. The session will focus on Canada's role in global energy security and Saskatchewan's contributions to emissions reductions, carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) and energy sector innovation. The Saskatchewan delegation will also be meeting with numerous energy companies from North America, Japan and around the world to advance investment in Saskatchewan Eenergy sector.

Saskatchewan is a key player in Canada's energy sector and one of the only jurisdictions that produces crude oil, natural gas, uranium, biofuels, wind and hydro power. Saskatchewan is also an emerging player in the lithium sector, with significant and promising brine lithium deposits.

"Our province consistently ranks at the top of the pack for North American investment attractiveness in the energy and mining sectors, and is number-one in Canada," Young said. "That is all due to the Government of Saskatchewan's stable and predictable business climate, our results-based regulatory approach, our competitive royalty regimes and innovative incentive programs, and access to high quality geological data. I encourage investors to consider banking on Saskatchewan and its many energy sector opportunities."

With significant oil and gas production, the world's largest high-grade deposits of uranium, and leading expertise in sustainable resource development practices, Saskatchewan has what the world needs to ensure energy security now and in the decades ahead.

-30-

For more information, contact: