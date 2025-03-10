Ice Road Openings Underway

CANADA, March 10 - Released on March 10, 2025

Today, the Ministry of Highways reminded motorists to check the Highway Hotline for the latest condition of ice roads following their recent openings to traffic for the winter.

"These seasonal roads provide important transportation links to move supplies and goods, which is key for remote northern communities, businesses and industries," Highways Minister David Marit said.

Northern Saskatchewan

The approximately 90 km Fond du Lac to Uranium City route opened Feb. 20.

The 85 km Stony Rapids to Fond du Lac route, which includes an overland portion, opened Feb. 14.

Wollaston Lake's 50 km route opened March 7.

Southern Saskatchewan

The 2 km Riverhurst ice road opened Feb. 18 and closed March 8.

The status of these routes, weight restrictions and ice thickness are available on the interactive map at: https://hotline.gov.sk.ca/.

Ice roads typically open in February and close at the end of March. This can vary depending on the weather each year.

While open, these routes will be maintained and monitored to ensure their condition and ice thickness is safe for motorists.

