Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,667 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,281 in the last 365 days.

Ice Road Openings Underway

CANADA, March 10 - Released on March 10, 2025

Today, the Ministry of Highways reminded motorists to check the Highway Hotline for the latest condition of ice roads following their recent openings to traffic for the winter.

"These seasonal roads provide important transportation links to move supplies and goods, which is key for remote northern communities, businesses and industries," Highways Minister David Marit said.

Northern Saskatchewan

The approximately 90 km Fond du Lac to Uranium City route opened Feb. 20.

The 85 km Stony Rapids to Fond du Lac route, which includes an overland portion, opened Feb. 14.

Wollaston Lake's 50 km route opened March 7.

An ice road with a white snow covered surface and tire tracks across the frozen Wollaston Lake in northern Saskatchewan with a forest, trees, blue sky and clouds on the horizon.

Southern Saskatchewan

The 2 km Riverhurst ice road opened Feb. 18 and closed March 8.

The status of these routes, weight restrictions and ice thickness are available on the interactive map at: https://hotline.gov.sk.ca/.

Ice roads typically open in February and close at the end of March. This can vary depending on the weather each year.

While open, these routes will be maintained and monitored to ensure their condition and ice thickness is safe for motorists.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Ice Road Openings Underway

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more