Saskatchewan Signs on to the National School Food Program

CANADA, March 10 - Released on March 10, 2025

Today, the governments of Saskatchewan and Canada have signed a $15.8 million three-year agreement under the National School Food Program.

The federal investment is in addition to Saskatchewan's Child Nutrition Program, which in 2024-25 invested $2.7 million to assist school divisions and community-based organizations in addressing child hunger, offer nutrition education and provide skill-building opportunities like cooking classes.

"When kids are hungry, they can't focus - it's that simple," Federal Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Jenna Sudds said "That's why we're making sure more kids in Saskatchewan get healthy meals at school. Filling their bellies with nutritious food will set them up for success. It also helps parents save hundreds on groceries. It's a game changer for everyone."

"We recognize that basic nutrition at school contributes to positive student outcomes including improved academic work, initiative, class participation and problem solving," Education Minister Everett Hindley said. "This funding will make a difference and allow us to continue to support the wellbeing of children and families who need it most across our growing province."

The National School Food Program was announced by the federal government in 2024 and, through a $1 billion investment over five years, will provide meals to up to 400,000 children across Canada each year.

