Yorkton Family Receives Keys to Their New Habitat for Humanity Home

Today, a Yorkton-area family received the keys to their new Habitat for Humanity home thanks to a $65,000 investment by the Governments of Canada and Saskatchewan, along with funding and in-kind donations from local businesses and volunteers from the community.

Yorkton MLA David Chan on behalf of Social Services Minister and Minister Responsible for Saskatchewan Housing Corporation Terry Jenson, joined representatives from Habitat for Humanity and the City of Yorkton to welcome the family to their new, four-bedroom 1,008 square foot bungalow.

Funding for this home includes:

$65,000 through the Governments of Canada-Saskatchewan Bi-Lateral Agreement under the National Housing Strategy (NHS);

$31,385 in additional funding from Lakeview Insurance; and

In-kind donations provided by RH Electric and Legacy Co-op of Yorkton.

Each partner family selected by Habitat for Humanity contributes 500 partnering hours in building their home or other Habitat homes. Families purchase their home at fair market value, paying an interest-free, zero down-payment mortgage set at 25 per cent of their annual gross income.

“A family in Yorkton is turning the key to their new home today, and this is just one example of how partnerships and investments in affordable housing are making a real difference,” Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South, Manitoba Terry Duguid said. “Thanks to Habitat for Humanity, our provincial partners, and continued federal support, more families will have a safe and stable place to call home in the years ahead.”

"We are proud to work alongside our partners to ensure families in Saskatchewan have access to safe, affordable homes," Social Services Minister and Minister Responsible for Saskatchewan Housing Corporation (SHC) Terry Jenson said. "This collaboration with Habitat for Humanity highlights our shared commitment to providing housing solutions that strengthen communities and create a foundation for families to have brighter futures."

"We are thrilled to celebrate our 10th build in 14 years and hand over the keys to Alexis and her family," Habitat for Humanity Saskatchewan Co-chair Yorkton Chapter Sylvia Henheffer said."This home was built with heart, passion, and the unwavering support of our Yorkton community. We extend our deepest gratitude to every volunteer, supporter, and donor who made this journey possible. With generous local partners like Lakeview Insurance, we are inspired to continue the work we do year after year. Congratulations to Alexis and her family on their beautiful new beginning!"

Quick facts:

NHS is a 10 plus year, $115 plus billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing and Infrastructure Project Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed.

As of December 2024, the federal government has committed $60.09 billion to support the creation of over 156,000 units and the repair of over 298,000 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private housing sectors. It was created after consultations with Canadians from all walks of life, including those who have experienced housing need.

All NHS investments delivered by the federal, provincial and territorial governments will respect the key principles of NHS that support partnerships, people and communities.

In 2019, the Government of Canada and the Government of Saskatchewan entered into an agreement through the NHS. The Canada-Saskatchewan Bilateral Agreement will invest $610 million over 10 years, which is cost matched between the federal and provincial governments.

