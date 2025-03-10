The Governments of Canada and Saskatchewan Finalize a 10-Year Agreement for the Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund

CANADA, March 10 - Released on March 10, 2025

The governments of Canada and Saskatchewan have finalized a 10-year agreement under the Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund (CHIF).

Through this agreement, communities across Saskatchewan will be able to build or improve the critical infrastructure related to drinking water, wastewater, stormwater, and solid waste - in order to support more homes and meet the growing demand for affordable housing. The province of Saskatchewan will receive $187.9 million to address their housing-enabling infrastructure priorities.

"To build the homes that growing communities need, we must invest in essential infrastructure like drinking water, wastewater, stormwater, and solid waste systems," Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada Nathaniel Erskine-Smith said. "This 10-year agreement reinforces our commitment to sustainable growth, stronger communities, and housing solutions for communities across Saskatchewan."

"The Government of Saskatchewan is committing more than $155 million toward this program to add additional options towards affordability for all residents of our province," Government Relations Minister Eric Schmalz said. "The Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund offers additional options to deliver on this promise by enabling communities to thrive. Our government continues to make Saskatchewan a great place to live, work and raise a family. An intake for eligible applicants is expected to open later this year."

Under the CHIF, funding has been available for over 10 years to support long-term provincial and territorial infrastructure priorities that will directly enable new housing supply. Such initiatives could include projects that provide the critical infrastructure necessary to enable more homes, provide the drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater systems required to support community growth, preserve existing capacity or increase reliability and access to drinking water, or implement waste diversion initiatives to reduce landfill use.

By working together to invest in drinking water, wastewater, stormwater, and solid waste projects across Saskatchewan, we help ensure that communities have the capacity to support housing projects that meet the demands of a growing population.

