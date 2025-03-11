St Johnsbury Barracks / Retail Theft and Trespass

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A4000945

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

DATE/TIME: February 6, 2025, at approximately 1611 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 586 Lower Pln, Bradford (Hannaford Supermarket)

VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass and Retail Theft

ACCUSED: Erin Thurston

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT

ACCUSED: Braden Moody

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On February 6, 2025, at approximately 1611 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks were dispatched to a reported retail theft at 586 Lower Pln in Bradford, Hannaford Supermarket. Troopers determined Erin Thurston (41) did not pay for several items and was cited for retail theft. Braden Moody (45) was with Thurston inside the store but fled prior to Trooper arrival. On March 10, 2025, Moody was located with the assistance of Bradford Police Department. Moody was found to have been previously trespassed from Hannaford and was issued a citation for Unlawful Trespass. Moody and Thurston will be arraigned at Orange County Criminal Court on April 2, 2025, at 0830 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 4/2/2025 at 0830 hours

COURT: Orange County Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.