Violation of Conditions / St Albans Barracks

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A2001643

TROOPER: Andrew Underwood

STATION: St Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 03/10/2025 at approximately 1440 hours

LOCATION: Woods Hill Road, Swanton

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Mark Clapper

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On March 10th, 2025, at approximately 1440 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks received a call regarding a retail theft at Tractor Supply in Swanton. Troopers located the suspect, Mark Clapper (27) of Enosburg, VT. Clapper was with an individual that he had Court Conditions to not have contact with.

Clapper was taken into custody at the scene and transported to the St. Albans Barracks for processing. Clapper was then lodged on $2500 bail at Northwest State Correctional Facility, and cited to appear before in Franklin County Superior Court – Criminal Division on March 11, 2025 at 1300 hours.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE: 03/11/2025 at 1300 hours

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED – LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $2500

MUG SHOT: N/A











