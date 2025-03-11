Violation of Conditions / St Albans Barracks
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A2001643
TROOPER: Andrew Underwood
STATION: St Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 03/10/2025 at approximately 1440 hours
LOCATION: Woods Hill Road, Swanton
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Mark Clapper
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On March 10th, 2025, at approximately 1440 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks received a call regarding a retail theft at Tractor Supply in Swanton. Troopers located the suspect, Mark Clapper (27) of Enosburg, VT. Clapper was with an individual that he had Court Conditions to not have contact with.
Clapper was taken into custody at the scene and transported to the St. Albans Barracks for processing. Clapper was then lodged on $2500 bail at Northwest State Correctional Facility, and cited to appear before in Franklin County Superior Court – Criminal Division on March 11, 2025 at 1300 hours.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE: 03/11/2025 at 1300 hours
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court
LODGED – LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $2500
MUG SHOT: N/A
