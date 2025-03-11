Police Combating Drunk, Impaired & Reckless Driving

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced increased New York State Police and local law enforcement patrols will be present through St. Patrick’s Day to combat drunk, impaired and reckless driving. This annual traffic safety enforcement period — funded by the Governor's Traffic Safety Committee — begins today, March 10, and will operate through Monday, March 17.

"When I became Governor, I promised to make New York safer for everyone,” Governor Hochul said. “Impaired driving can shatter lives — just as it did for Atoria Elem, who had turned 21 the day before an impaired driver crashed into her after leaving a St. Patrick’s Day parade. That crash changed the trajectory of Atoria’s life and the young life of the driver — who was also 21 at the time and spent several prime years of his life behind bars because of it. These traffic enforcement periods are critical to holding motorists accountable and preventing tragedies on our roadways.”

Atoria Elem was driving on I-90 in Albany on March 17, 2018, to meet her family to celebrate her birthday. While on her way, a vehicle being driven by a drunk driver collided with her head-on. Both Atoria and the other driver were seriously injured. Atoria suffered a broken femur and had to have a metal rod inserted in her leg, as well as a shattered kneecap that had to be rebuilt and other internal injuries. At the time, she was preparing to be a New York State Trooper but was forced to change her future plans as a result of the crash.

New York State Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner and Governor's Traffic Safety Committee Chair Mark J.F. Schroeder said, "There is absolutely no excuse for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Put your safety and the safety of others first. Designate a sober driver to get home. The simple steps of having a plan for a safe ride saves lives.”

New York State Police Superintendent Steven G. James said, “Through education and enforcement, the New York State Police continuously work to keep drunk and impaired drivers off the road and remind people of the dangers of drinking and driving. I thank our partners at the Department of Motor Vehicles for their shared mission in keeping New York’s roads safe. This St. Patrick’s Day, don’t make a fatal decision that costs your life or someone else’s.”

Chautauqua County Sheriff and President of the NYS Sheriffs’ Association James Quattrone said, “St. Patrick’s Day is a great time to wear green and prepare for spring. It is NOT a great time to drive impaired. If you want the luck of the Irish to be with you, have a plan to not drive impaired by alcohol or drugs. Deputies will be on the lookout for impaired motorists who are on the road looking for a pot of gold. The Sheriffs of New York State want you to enjoy St. Patrick’s Day and be safe on the roadways.”

New York State Association of Chiefs of Police President and City of Batavia Police Department Chief Shawn Heubusch said, “Don't press your luck this St. Patrick’s Day. Drive sober, slow down and stay safe. The luck of the Irish won’t protect you from a DWI or a crash.”

In addition to DWI (driving while intoxicated) checkpoints, law enforcement officers will increase road patrols during the traffic enforcement period to surveil for drivers who are speeding or distracted, or those violating the “Move Over Law.” New York State Police will also conduct checks at retail establishments targeting underage drinking and unlawful sales to minors during the campaign.

During last year's St. Patrick's Day impaired driving enforcement campaign, officers statewide arrested 935 motorists who were DWI, issued 24,699 tickets — 4,600 of which were for speeding violations. Choosing to drive impaired can ruin your life or someone else’s. Data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration shows that each day, approximately 37 people in the United States are victims of drunk driving crashes — about one person every 39 minutes. Every one of those deaths is preventable. This St. Patrick's Day, if you drink and drive, you will face jail time, the loss of your license, a higher insurance rate and dozens of unexpected expenses. Charges related to impaired driving carry fines of up to $10,000.

The New York State Police and the Governor's Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) asks you to commit to following these easy steps, so you can enjoy a safe holiday without jeopardizing lives on the road.

Before the festivities begin, plan a way to safely get home at the end of the night.

Before you start drinking, designate a sober driver and leave your car keys at home.

If you're impaired, use a taxi or ridesharing service, call a sober friend or family member, or use public transportation so you are sure to get home safely.

If you see a drunk driver on the road, call local law enforcement. You could save a life.

The GTSC and the New York State STOP-DWI Foundation's "Have a Plan" mobile app, is available for Apple and Android smartphones. The app enables New Yorkers to locate and call a taxi service and program a designated driver list. It also provides information on DWI laws and penalties, and a way to report a suspected impaired driver.

New Yorkers struggling with an addiction, or whose loved ones are struggling, can find help and hope by calling the state's toll-free, 24-hour, 7-day-a-week HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (Short Code 467369).

Available addiction treatment including crisis/detox, inpatient, community residence, or outpatient care can be found using the NYS OASAS Treatment Availability Dashboard at FindAddictionTreatment.ny.gov or through the NYS OASAS website.