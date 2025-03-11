VSP BCI Troop B East - Westminster Barracks / Burglary / Request For Information
VSP News Release – Request For Information
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B1001518
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Brandon Groh
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600
DATE/TIME: March 10, 2025, in the morning hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Newfane, Vermont
VIOLATIONS: Burglary; Unlawful Trespass of an Occupied Dwelling
ACCUSED: Unknown
AGE: Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown
VICTIM: Sylvia Kinney
AGE: 92
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newfane, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On March 10, 2025, at approximately 7:11 AM, the Vermont State Police received a burglary report at a residence in Newfane, Vermont. The homeowner, Sylvia Kinney advised that she was the only occupant in the residence at the time of the incident. Through investigation, it was learned that at approximately 6:30 AM, an unidentified male knocked on the door of the residence asking for assistance. Once Kinney opened the door, the male entered the residence and threatened harm to her. The male stated that he was looking for cash, drugs, and/or a cell phone. Kinney advised that the male left with an undisclosed number of items including a ring that he removed from her finger. The male fled the scene a short time later, possibly in a dark-colored Sport Utility Vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Groh with the Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600 or submit an anonymous tip at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
Detective Lieutenant Michael Studin
Bureau of Criminal Investigation
Vermont State Police
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Westminster, Vermont 05346
802-722-4600 (w)
802-722-4691 (f)
