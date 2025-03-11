Submit Release
VSP BCI Troop B East - Westminster Barracks / Burglary / Request For Information

VSP News Release – Request For Information

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25B1001518

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Brandon Groh                      

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: March 10, 2025, in the morning hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Newfane, Vermont

VIOLATIONS: Burglary; Unlawful Trespass of an Occupied Dwelling

 

ACCUSED: Unknown                                       

AGE: Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown

 

VICTIM: Sylvia Kinney

AGE: 92

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newfane, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On March 10, 2025, at approximately 7:11 AM, the Vermont State Police received a burglary report at a residence in Newfane, Vermont. The homeowner, Sylvia Kinney advised that she was the only occupant in the residence at the time of the incident.  Through investigation, it was learned that at approximately 6:30 AM, an unidentified male knocked on the door of the residence asking for assistance.  Once Kinney opened the door, the male entered the residence and threatened harm to her.  The male stated that he was looking for cash, drugs, and/or a cell phone.  Kinney advised that the male left with an undisclosed number of items including a ring that he removed from her finger.  The male fled the scene a short time later, possibly in a dark-colored Sport Utility Vehicle.   Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Groh with the Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600 or submit an anonymous tip at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

 

 

Detective Lieutenant Michael Studin

Bureau of Criminal Investigation

Vermont State Police

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Westminster, Vermont 05346

802-722-4600 (w)

802-722-4691 (f)

Michael.studin@vermont.gov

 

 

