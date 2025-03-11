SA lobster frenzy fuels rapid China trade rebound

Release date: 08/03/25

In the first full month since the lifting of live lobster trade restrictions with China, South Australian producers exported almost 400 tonnes of Southern Rock Lobster.

In January 2025, following the lifting of trade restrictions by China in December last year, $33.5 million of South Australian Southern Rock Lobster were exported to China, the latest ABS trade data shows.

The lifting of trade restrictions highlights the hard work done by the Albanese Government to normalise our relationship with China.

This remarkable uptick has resulted from the Malinauskas Government’s $475,000 Seafood Export Growth Program, launched in July 2024, which has assisted the South Australian rock lobster and seafood industries to diversify during the trade ban period and re-engage following the removal of restrictions.

In February, the program also supported an inbound delegation of 11 influential Chinese and Hong Kong seafood importers to visit South Australia to experience world-class produce and fisheries firsthand.

This included visits to key seafood regions including the Limestone Coast, Port Lincoln and Coffin Bay as well as opportunities to connect directly with South Australian fishery businesses.

Outside of lobster, China’s demand for other seafood also increased in the year to January 2025, with tuna exports up 752 per cent to $9.3 million.

Wine exports to China, another key commodity to successfully rebound after trade restrictions were removed, also climbed to $779.3 million, with $18 million worth of wine exported in January 2025 alone.

Overall, the state’s total exports to China rose 18.5 per cent to $4.21 billion – making it our largest trading partner.

Quotes

Attributable to the Australian Minister for Trade and Tourism, Don Farrell

The Albanese Labor Government set out to calmly and consistently restore our international relationships – and this outcome shows exactly why that was vital for Australian communities, producers and exporters.

Following the removal of the final trade impediments in December 2024, dining tables in China now feature Australian live rock lobsters, a welcome outcome for our seafood industry.

We are thrilled that quality Australian live rock lobster can once again feature on the menu in China – but we will not rest on our laurels – we are committed to creating even more export opportunities for Australian farmers and producers.

Attributable to Joe Szakacs

After a tough few years for our lobster industry, it’s wonderful to such a comprehensive and immediate trade recovery.

Incredibly, in just over one month since the trade resumption, lobster exports to China have reached 60 per cent of the all-time, full-year peak of $70 million, in 2019.

There are around 250 Southern Rock Lobster license holders across South Australia who, after a brutal few years, are well placed to benefit from this strong rebound.

After the successful re-entry of wine into China last year, this government is backing the South Australian lobster industry to get their world-class produce back into the region.

With our state’s seafood sector now exporting a record 886 tonnes out of Adelaide airport, the demand for fast, direct flights that takes our fresh produce to market continues to grow.

I particularly want to thank South Australian senators, Trade Minister Farrell and Foreign Affairs Minister Wong, for their tireless work in getting this industry back on its feet.

Attributable to Kyri Toumazos, Executive Officer, SA Northern Zone Rock Lobster Fisherman’s Association

The South Australian Rock Lobster industry expresses its gratitude to both the federal and state the Labor governments and Minister Farrell and Minister Szakacs for their tireless work in re-establishing Rock Lobster trade with the biggest market.

Their support and commitment to the Australian Rock Lobster sector, and in particular in South Australia, is valued enormously.

The continued collaboration between industry and government will further enhance the status of our pristine quality produce on the world stage.