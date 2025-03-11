Safer and faster journeys along the Augusta Highway

Release date: 08/03/25

Long weekend commuters to and from the state’s north will have a smoother, safer drive with traffic now flowing on dual lanes in both directions of a 29 kilometre stretch between Port Wakefield and Lochiel, marking the completion of major works on the Augusta Highway Duplication Project.

The Albanese and Malinauskus governments have jointly committed $185 million to the Augusta Highway Duplication project, with the Albanese Government committing $148 million.

IMAGES AND VISION OF THE DUPLICATED HIGHWAY ARE AVAILABLE HERE.

Motorists can now travel towards Lochiel along the two new northbound lanes, with existing lanes reverting to southbound-only traffic towards Port Wakefield.

On average, more than 3,600 vehicles travel on this section of highway each day with 1,100 of them being heavy vehicles however, on public holidays and long weekends, that figure nearly doubles.

During construction, more than one million tonnes of pavement material and almost 40,000 tonnes of asphalt were laid. More than 80 stormwater crossings, 13 culverts, 12 new street lights and nine kilometres of safety barrier were also installed.

The new lanes are open, but final works along the highway and at intersections will require temporary speed limits. Northbound traffic will be restricted to 60km/h for the first week, increasing to 80km/h the following week, while the southbound carriageway will remain at 80km/h.

Signage will guide motorists through the changes, including new right-hand turns onto the highway. The speed limit will return to 110km/h by late March 2025, just in time for the Easter holidays.

The Augusta Highway Duplication project has supported more than 300 jobs.

Upon project completion, this section of the highway will reduce travel time and congestion while boosting freight productivity and road safety for all motorists.

Quotes

Attributable to Federal Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government Minister, Catherine King:

“It has been an enormous effort from all involved to have these crucial upgrades completed ahead of a busy Easter holidays.

"During holiday periods this road can expect up to 6000 vehicles a day, taking families to and from their vacation spots.

"Each one of them will be a safer drive, thanks to these crucial upgrades.”

Attributable to South Australian Minister for Infrastructure and Transport, Tom Koutsantonis:

“Whether you’re driving up north to Port Augusta or heading south towards Adelaide, this duplicated highway will make the journey faster, safer and less stressful.

"For an extra 29 kilometres, motorists now won’t have to worry about being stuck behind a slower-moving vehicle, removing the risk of a driver trying to overtake in a dangerous manner.

"As finishing works get underway, I urge all drivers to adhere to the speed limits to keep themselves and others safe.

"We know continued road works can be frustrating but I thank all drivers for their continued patience during this period.”

Attributable to Senator for South Australia, Karen Grogan:

“High speed, single lane highways such as the old Augusta Highway stretch are responsible for far too many accidents in South Australia.

"These upgrades will make a fundamental difference to the safety of drivers on this important route.”

Attributable to State Member for Stuart Geoff Brock:

“I am very pleased to see the completion of the dual highway from Port Wakefield to Lochiel, which will make the journey a lot safer and more efficient for all travellers.

"This will be a significant benefit for people driving to and from destinations such as Port Pirie and Port Augusta, and will be immediately apparent with an influx of tourists heading north for the long weekend.”