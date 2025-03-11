Boost to protect South Australia from H5 Bird Flu

Release date: 09/03/25

South Australia and the Federal Government’s ongoing preparations against the threat of bird flu and other emergency animal diseases are getting a boost with a mobile laboratory being funded for use in South Australia.

Australia remains the only continent free from the H5N1 strain of high pathogenicity avian influenza (HPAI), also known as H5 bird flu. This strain is currently circulating overseas. It mainly affects birds, but can also affect other animals, and, on rare occasions, humans.

South Australia’s $922 million poultry industry remains free of any strain of HPAI.

The laboratory – which is in addition to mobile decontamination trailers that are already operational – will increase the chances of early detection and response capability, enabling rapid mobilisation in the event of any bird flu outbreak in the state.

The Albanese Labor Government has recently provided South Australia a $1.29 million funding package to assist in further enhancing the state’s H5 bird flu preparedness and response capabilities.

This funding will allow for the purchase of other critical assets for the State, including, depopulation equipment and decontamination devices that will be essential to respond to the disease should it be detected in South Australia.

The funding to boost HPAI biosecurity response capability of states and territories is part of a broader Australian Government $95 million package announced in October 2024 to strengthen overall national surveillance, preparedness and response capability.

This includes boosting national biosecurity and scientific capability, nationally coordinated communications, enhanced wild bird surveillance, further environmental protective measures and increased public awareness.

This is in addition to the $6.8 million already committed by the South Australian Government in December 2022 to increase emergency animal disease (EAD) preparedness within the Department of Primary Industries and Regions (PIRSA).

In addition to this new equipment, other key preparedness activities against bird flu and other EAD threats being undertaken by PIRSA include:

ensuring adequate supplies of response equipment including chemicals and PPE

enhancing the state’s diagnostic capability for responses

operational planning for key response activities such as destruction, disposal, and decontamination

training for response readiness to support all areas of EAD response

developing epidemiology skills necessary for an EAD response including surveillance, tracing, and risk assessment

developing an operational response in case of a detection of HPAI in wild birds.

With an outbreak of the H7 strain of HPAI currently impacting farms in northern Victoria, PIRSA remains vigilant against the disease and continues to monitor the situation closely.

Early detection and response are dependent on prompt reporting. If you see any signs of disease or unexpected deaths in your poultry or birds, contact your vet or the Emergency Animal Disease Hotline on 1800 675 888 immediately.

For more information on bird flu preparedness and biosecurity measures in South Australia visit: www.pir.sa.gov.au/avian-influenza

Quotes

Attributable to Julie Collins

We are taking the recent outbreak of H7 HPAI in Victoria extremely seriously, by closely monitoring infected properties and managing the situation closely with our interstate colleagues.

Australia is well prepared for bird flu outbreaks, having successfully contained and eradicated H7 HPAI a number of times in the past 50 years, including as recently as last year.

Attributable to Clare Scriven

Protecting our primary industries through rapid response to any livestock biosecurity incident in South Australia, including avian influenza, is paramount to protecting our livestock industries and in this case our $922 million poultry industry.

This new equipment and other preparations underway will enable PIRSA to rapidly respond to a disease outbreak. Response activities would include quarantining affected properties and undertaking sampling and decontamination activities.

With the heightened risk of emergency animal diseases including avian influenza, the State Government is doing all it can to ensure South Australia is well placed to respond if required.

Biosecurity is everyone’s responsibility, and I urge all poultry owners to immediately report any unusual symptoms or deaths in their flocks to their vet or the Emergency Animal Disease Hotline 1800 675 888.

Attributable to Karen Grogan

We know how devastating the outbreak and spread of avian influenza in South Australia would be for the local poultry industry and the broader economy.

I’m proud to be part of the Albanese Labor Government that is ensuring South Australia is equipped to respond rapidly and comprehensively to the outbreak of emergency animal diseases.

I know all South Australians will take our collective responsibility to remain free of avian influenza seriously, supported by the Albanese and Malinauskas Governments.