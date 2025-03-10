Attention Artists: The 2025 National Veterans Day Poster Contest is now open for submissions.

Here’s your opportunity to show off your talent and use your artwork to honor Veterans. VA and the Veterans Day National Committee are now accepting entries for the 2025 Veterans Day Poster Contest. Submissions are due by 11:59 p.m. (EDT) on May 2, 2025.

This contest is open to all, and your art should reflect this year’s theme: “Service to our Nation.”

After receiving more than 150 entries last year, Myisha Godette, a retired, disabled Army Veteran from Queens, New York, was selected as the winner of the 2024 contest. In describing her design, Myisha’s inspiration was “the shared experience of service members—past, present and future—with elements like the American Flag, military “dog tags,” and the enduring strength of Veterans, embodied by a solid, dark concrete background in my design.”

The winning poster will be distributed to VA facilities, military installations worldwide, and across cities and towns in our nation. It will also serve as the cover of the official program for the Veterans Day National Observance at Arlington National Cemetery on Nov. 11, 2025.

To ensure your submission meets the technical requirements, please review our design submission guidelines before engaging your creativity. Successful designs are very simple, with minimal imagery and verbiage. To view examples of past winning submissions, visit The Veterans Day Poster Gallery.

Submit electronic versions as jpg/jpeg images or PDF files to vetsday@va.gov.

Questions? Please email the Veterans Day Coordinator at vetsday@va.gov.