Veteran Resources: Events of the week March 12, 2025
The sharing of any non-VA information does not constitute an endorsement of products and services on the part of VA. Veterans should verify the information with the organization offering.
We’ve curated an assortment of events that aim to assist, educate, and enrich Veterans and their families. Each week, we’ll continue to post relevant and timely events for the Veteran community.
Whether you’re a Veteran, service member, caretaker or family member, there are events and experiences tailored to the unique needs of the Veteran community posted below.
National:
March 12, 2025, 12:00 – 12:15 p.m. CT, Online: Wellbeing YOU – Online
March 12, 2025, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m. ET, Online: Military Women’s Virtual Certification Seminar
March 13, 2025, 8:00 – 9:30 a.m. ET, Online: Build Your Small Business Profile for Government Contracts – Online
March 13, 2025, 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. ET, Online: How to Get Your Cyber Job: Target Cyber Jobs That Leverage Your Experience – Online
March 13, 2025, 12:00 – 4:00 p.m. ET, Online: G.I. Jobs Get Hired Workshop – Online
March 13, 2025, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m. ET, Online: Military Women’s Virtual Certification Seminar
March 13, 2025, 7:00 – 8:00 p.m. CT, Online: Sharing the Journey – Online Support Group
March 14, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET, Online: Mass Deployment – Operation Tampa Bay Blitz
March 14, 2025, 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. ET, Online: Vetrepreneur Franchise Academy: Information Sessions – Online
March 18, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. CT, Online: National Virtual Career Fair for Veterans
March 18, 2025, 12:00 – 1:30 p.m. CT, Online: Caregivers: Your Life and Your Health Matters – Online
March 18, 2025, 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. ET, Online: Hosted by VA Center for Faith – “Overview of Office of Rural Engagement”
March 19, 2025, 12:00 – 12:15 p.m. CT, Online: Wellbeing YOU – Online
March 19, 2025, 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. MT, Online: Biannual Women Veterans Town Hall
March 19, 2025, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. CT, Online: Online Caregiver Chat
Alabama
March 18, 2025, 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. CT, Irondale, AL: Creative Arts Class
Alaska
No events listed for this week
Arizona
March 13, 2025, 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. MT, Phoenix, AZ: Vietnam War Veterans Recognition & Pinning Ceremony
Arkansas
No events listed for this week
California
March 12, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. PT, Santa Cruz, CA: Medical outreach for Veterans – Santa Cruz Veterans Memorial Building
March 12, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. PT, San Diego, CA: Veterans Job Fair – San Diego, CA
March 13, 2025, 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. PT, San Bernardino, CA: Veterans Benefits Seminar – San Bernardino, CA
March 19, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. PT, Santa Cruz, CA:: Medical outreach for Veterans – Santa Cruz Veterans Memorial Building
Colorado
March 12, 2025, 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. MT, Grand Junction, CO: Grand Junction, Colorado, VA Town Hall
Connecticut
No events listed for this week
Delaware
No events listed for this week
District of Columbia
March 13, 2025, 11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Washington, D.C.: In-Person Meditation Practice, Take a Pause
Florida
March 12, 2025, 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. ET, West Palm Beach, FL: Free Legal services are back in partnership with Legal Aid of Palm Beach County!
Georgia
No events listed for this week
Guam
No events listed for this week
Hawaii
No events listed for this week
Idaho
March 18, 2025, 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. MT, Nampa, ID: Veterans Benefits Seminar – Nampa, ID
Illinois
March 12, 2025, 12:00 – 4:00 p.m. CT, Chicago, IL: Office hours – 15th ward
March 13, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT, Chicago, IL: Office hours – 4th ward
March 14, 2025, 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. CT, Chicago, IL: Veterans Coffee Break with Southside Strong
March 14, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. CT, Chicago, IL: Office hours – 29th ward
March 17, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT, Downers Grove, IL: Hines VA Enrollment Clinic
March 19, 2025, 12:00 – 4:00 p.m. CT, Chicago, IL: Office hours – 19th ward
Indiana
No events listed for this week
Iowa
No events listed for this week
Kansas
No events listed for this week
Kentucky
March 18, 2025, 5:30 – 7:00 p.m. ET, Shepherdsville, KY: Robley Rex VA Medical Center Town Hall
Louisiana
March 12, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT, New Orleans, LA: VA Forum
Maine
March 12, 2025, 9:00 – 9:30 a.m. ET, Brunswick, ME: Veterans Benefits Seminar – Brunswick, ME
Maryland
No events listed for this week
Massachusetts
March 13, 2025, 1:00 – 3:30 p.m. ET, Leeds, MA: Veteran Walk-in Flu Clinics
March 18, 2025, 1:00 – 3:30 p.m. ET, Leeds, MA: Veteran Walk-in Flu Clinics
Michigan
No events listed for this week
Minnesota
No events listed for this week
Mississippi
No events listed for this week
Missouri
No events listed for this week
Montana
No events listed for this week
Nebraska
No events listed for this week
Nevada
No events listed for this week
New Hampshire
No events listed for this week
New Jersey
No events listed for this week
New Mexico
No events listed for this week
New York
March 18, 2025, 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. ET, New York, NY: Veterans New York City Networking Event
North Carolina
March 13, 2025, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET, Charlotte, NC: 2025 Bob Woodruff Foundation Summit – Charlotte, NC
North Dakota
No events listed for this week
Ohio
March 13, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET, Cincinnati, OH: 11th Annual National Nutrition Month Fair
Oklahoma
No events listed for this week
Oregon
No events listed for this week
Pennsylvania
March 14, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Pittsburgh, PA: VA Pittsburgh to Host March 14 Veterans Town Hall
Rhode Island
No events listed for this week
South Carolina
No events listed for this week
South Dakota
No events listed for this week
Tennessee
No events listed for this week
Texas
March 13, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. CT, Schertz, TX: Veterans Benefits Seminar – Schertz, TX
March 13, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. CT, Houston, TX: Veterans Job Fair – Houston, TX
March 14, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. CT, Dallas, TX: Soldiers’ Angels Military and Veteran Food Distribution – Dallas, TX
March 15, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. MT, El Paso, TX: Women Veteran PACT Claims & Enrollment Clinic
Utah
No events listed for this week
Vermont
No events listed for this week
Virginia
March 12, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Newport News, VA: HERO Wednesday Collaborative Partners (PENINSULA) – Newport News, VA
March 12, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Norfolk, VA: HERO Wednesday Collaborative Partners (Norfolk)
March 13, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Norfolk, VA: Hampton Roads Military Community Education Connect (Southside) – Norfolk, VA
March 13, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Newport News, VA: Hampton Roads Military Community Education Connect (Peninsula) – Newport News, VA
March 18, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Newport News, VA: Hampton Roads Military Community Employer Connect (Peninsula) – Newport News, VA
March 18, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Norfolk, VA: Hampton Roads Military Community Employer Connect (Southside) – Norfolk, VA
March 19, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Newport News, VA: HERO Wednesday Collaborative Partners (PENINSULA) – Newport News, VA
March 19, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Norfolk, VA: HERO Wednesday Collaborative Partners (Norfolk)
Washington
No events listed for this week
West Virginia
March 13, 2025, 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. ET, Clarksburg, WV: Veteran Town Hall (Main Facility)
Wisconsin
March 12, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT, West Salem , WI: Secure Sign-In event- West Salem WI
Wyoming
March 12, 2025, 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. MT, Sheridan, WY: Women’s Book Club. Join us to discuss “Burnout”
To find events in your local area, visit the VA Facility Locator and click your state and local area. Events are listed near the bottom of each page.
Additionally, you can find events at Outreach Events.
