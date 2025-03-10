Veteran Resources: Events of the week March 12, 2025

The sharing of any non-VA information does not constitute an endorsement of products and services on the part of VA. Veterans should verify the information with the organization offering.

We’ve curated an assortment of events that aim to assist, educate, and enrich Veterans and their families. Each week, we’ll continue to post relevant and timely events for the Veteran community.

Whether you’re a Veteran, service member, caretaker or family member, there are events and experiences tailored to the unique needs of the Veteran community posted below.

National:

March 12, 2025, 12:00 – 12:15 p.m. CT, Online: Wellbeing YOU – Online

March 12, 2025, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m. ET, Online: Military Women’s Virtual Certification Seminar

March 13, 2025, 8:00 – 9:30 a.m. ET, Online: Build Your Small Business Profile for Government Contracts – Online

March 13, 2025, 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. ET, Online: How to Get Your Cyber Job: Target Cyber Jobs That Leverage Your Experience – Online

March 13, 2025, 12:00 – 4:00 p.m. ET, Online: G.I. Jobs Get Hired Workshop – Online

March 13, 2025, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m. ET, Online: Military Women’s Virtual Certification Seminar

March 13, 2025, 7:00 – 8:00 p.m. CT, Online: Sharing the Journey – Online Support Group

March 14, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET, Online: Mass Deployment – Operation Tampa Bay Blitz

March 14, 2025, 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. ET, Online: Vetrepreneur Franchise Academy: Information Sessions – Online

March 18, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. CT, Online: National Virtual Career Fair for Veterans

March 18, 2025, 12:00 – 1:30 p.m. CT, Online: Caregivers: Your Life and Your Health Matters – Online

March 18, 2025, 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. ET, Online: Hosted by VA Center for Faith – “Overview of Office of Rural Engagement”

March 19, 2025, 12:00 – 12:15 p.m. CT, Online: Wellbeing YOU – Online

March 19, 2025, 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. MT, Online: Biannual Women Veterans Town Hall

March 19, 2025, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. CT, Online: Online Caregiver Chat

Alabama

March 18, 2025, 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. CT, Irondale, AL: Creative Arts Class

Alaska

No events listed for this week

Arizona

March 13, 2025, 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. MT, Phoenix, AZ: Vietnam War Veterans Recognition & Pinning Ceremony

Arkansas

No events listed for this week

California

March 12, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. PT, Santa Cruz, CA: Medical outreach for Veterans – Santa Cruz Veterans Memorial Building

March 12, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. PT, San Diego, CA: Veterans Job Fair – San Diego, CA

March 13, 2025, 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. PT, San Bernardino, CA: Veterans Benefits Seminar – San Bernardino, CA

March 19, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. PT, Santa Cruz, CA:: Medical outreach for Veterans – Santa Cruz Veterans Memorial Building

Colorado

March 12, 2025, 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. MT, Grand Junction, CO: Grand Junction, Colorado, VA Town Hall

Connecticut

No events listed for this week

Delaware

No events listed for this week

District of Columbia

March 13, 2025, 11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Washington, D.C.: In-Person Meditation Practice, Take a Pause

Florida

March 12, 2025, 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. ET, West Palm Beach, FL: Free Legal services are back in partnership with Legal Aid of Palm Beach County!

Georgia

No events listed for this week

Guam

No events listed for this week

Hawaii

No events listed for this week

Idaho

March 18, 2025, 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. MT, Nampa, ID: Veterans Benefits Seminar – Nampa, ID

Illinois

March 12, 2025, 12:00 – 4:00 p.m. CT, Chicago, IL: Office hours – 15th ward

March 13, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT, Chicago, IL: Office hours – 4th ward

March 14, 2025, 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. CT, Chicago, IL: Veterans Coffee Break with Southside Strong

March 14, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. CT, Chicago, IL: Office hours – 29th ward

March 17, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT, Downers Grove, IL: Hines VA Enrollment Clinic

March 19, 2025, 12:00 – 4:00 p.m. CT, Chicago, IL: Office hours – 19th ward

Indiana

No events listed for this week

Iowa

No events listed for this week

Kansas

No events listed for this week

Kentucky

March 18, 2025, 5:30 – 7:00 p.m. ET, Shepherdsville, KY: Robley Rex VA Medical Center Town Hall

Louisiana

March 12, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT, New Orleans, LA: VA Forum

Maine

March 12, 2025, 9:00 – 9:30 a.m. ET, Brunswick, ME: Veterans Benefits Seminar – Brunswick, ME

Maryland

No events listed for this week

Massachusetts

March 13, 2025, 1:00 – 3:30 p.m. ET, Leeds, MA: Veteran Walk-in Flu Clinics

March 18, 2025, 1:00 – 3:30 p.m. ET, Leeds, MA: Veteran Walk-in Flu Clinics

Michigan

No events listed for this week

Minnesota

No events listed for this week

Mississippi

No events listed for this week

Missouri

No events listed for this week

Montana

No events listed for this week

Nebraska

No events listed for this week

Nevada

No events listed for this week

New Hampshire

No events listed for this week

New Jersey

No events listed for this week

New Mexico

No events listed for this week

New York

March 18, 2025, 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. ET, New York, NY: Veterans New York City Networking Event

North Carolina

March 13, 2025, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET, Charlotte, NC: 2025 Bob Woodruff Foundation Summit – Charlotte, NC

North Dakota

No events listed for this week

Ohio

March 13, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET, Cincinnati, OH: 11th Annual National Nutrition Month Fair

Oklahoma

No events listed for this week

Oregon

No events listed for this week

Pennsylvania

March 14, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Pittsburgh, PA: VA Pittsburgh to Host March 14 Veterans Town Hall

Rhode Island

No events listed for this week

South Carolina

No events listed for this week

South Dakota

No events listed for this week

Tennessee

No events listed for this week

Texas

March 13, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. CT, Schertz, TX: Veterans Benefits Seminar – Schertz, TX

March 13, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. CT, Houston, TX: Veterans Job Fair – Houston, TX

March 14, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. CT, Dallas, TX: Soldiers’ Angels Military and Veteran Food Distribution – Dallas, TX

March 15, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. MT, El Paso, TX: Women Veteran PACT Claims & Enrollment Clinic

Utah

No events listed for this week

Vermont

No events listed for this week

Virginia

March 12, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Newport News, VA: HERO Wednesday Collaborative Partners (PENINSULA) – Newport News, VA

March 12, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Norfolk, VA: HERO Wednesday Collaborative Partners (Norfolk)

March 13, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Norfolk, VA: Hampton Roads Military Community Education Connect (Southside) – Norfolk, VA

March 13, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Newport News, VA: Hampton Roads Military Community Education Connect (Peninsula) – Newport News, VA

March 18, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Newport News, VA: Hampton Roads Military Community Employer Connect (Peninsula) – Newport News, VA

March 18, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Norfolk, VA: Hampton Roads Military Community Employer Connect (Southside) – Norfolk, VA

March 19, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Newport News, VA: HERO Wednesday Collaborative Partners (PENINSULA) – Newport News, VA

March 19, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Norfolk, VA: HERO Wednesday Collaborative Partners (Norfolk)

Washington

No events listed for this week

West Virginia

March 13, 2025, 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. ET, Clarksburg, WV: Veteran Town Hall (Main Facility)

Wisconsin

March 12, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT, West Salem , WI: Secure Sign-In event- West Salem WI

Wyoming

March 12, 2025, 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. MT, Sheridan, WY: Women’s Book Club. Join us to discuss “Burnout”

To find events in your local area, visit the VA Facility Locator and click your state and local area. Events are listed near the bottom of each page.

Additionally, you can find events at Outreach Events.