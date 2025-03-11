SCI-FI TREASURES FROM THE BIG SCREEN TO BE SOLD IN LOS ANGELES AUCTION THIS MONTH

Screen-Matched Light-Up Radio-Controlled Hero Ghost Trap and Pedal est. $150,000 - $300,000 Screen-Matched "A" (Hero) Car DeLorean Time Machine's Mr. Fusion Reactor est. $75,000 - $150,000 THE FIFTH ELEMENT (1997) Screen-Matched Light-Up Zorg Industries "Rocket Launcher" ZF-1 est. $60,000 - $120,000

Among the incredible lots for sale, there will be a fantastic selection of sci-fi items from Star Trek, Back to the Future, Ghostbusters, Blade Runner & more.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Propstore’s Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction, taking place from March 26 - 28, 2025 in Los Angeles, will feature over 1,350 rare and screen-used props, costumes, and collectibles from some of cinema's best loved films and television shows, with an estimated total value of $8 million. Among the incredible lots up for sale, there will be a fantastic selection of sci-fi lots, including items from Star Trek, Back to the Future, Ghostbusters, and Blade Runner, giving fans the chance to own a piece of their favourite sci-fi classics!HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:• Ghostbusters fans have the chance to own the Screen-Matched, Light-Up, Radio-Controlled Hero Ghost Trap and Pedal from Ghostbusters (1984) and Ghostbusters II (1989). Used by the Ghostbusters team to capture supernatural entities, this iconic prop is one of the franchise’s most recognisable pieces, with a pre-sale estimate of $150,000 - $300,000.• Back to the Future collectors can get their hands on the Screen-Matched "A" (Hero) Car DeLorean Time Machine’s Mr. Fusion Reactor from Back to the Future Part II (1989). A key component of Doc Brown’s time machine, this device converted household waste into energy, allowing the DeLorean to journey through time. This legendary piece of sci-fi history is estimated at $75,000 - $150,000.• There are some incredible lots from 90s sci-fi classics, including the Screen-Matched Light-Up Zorg Industries "Rocket Launcher" ZF-1 from The Fifth Element (1997). Wielded by Gary Oldman’s villainous Zorg, this futuristic weapon is estimated between $60,000 - $120,000.The auction showcases some incredible lots for Star Trek fans, including a Light-Up Husnock Starship Model Miniature from Star Trek: The Next Generation (est. $40,000 to $80,000) and a “Live Long and Prosper” pendant modelled after Leonard Nimoy’s iconic Vulcan salute. This pendant is one of only ten that travelled to space aboard a Blue Origin flight - one of which was recently gifted to science icon Bill Nye. As the first ever made available to the public, it is estimated at $20,000 to $40,000. Proceeds from this lot and five others will benefit the Leonard Nimoy Memorial at the Museum of Science in Boston and support COPD research at UCLA.The three-day Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction will begin at 10:30 AM PDT / 5:30 PM GMT each day, with in-person bidding available at The Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles. Global online, absentee and telephone bids will be accepted throughout the event.Top Sci-Fi lots to be sold at the Propstore auction (with estimated sale prices) include:- GHOSTBUSTERS (1984)/GHOSTBUSTERS II (1989) Screen-Matched Light-Up Radio-Controlled Hero Ghost Trap and Pedal est. $150,000 - $300,000- BACK TO THE FUTURE PART II (1989) Screen-Matched "A" (Hero) Car DeLorean Time Machine's Mr. Fusion Reactor est. $75,000 - $150,000- THE FIFTH ELEMENT (1997) Screen-Matched Light-Up Zorg Industries "Rocket Launcher" ZF-1 est. $60,000 - $120,000- STAR TREK: FRANCHISE Light-Up Husnock Starship Model Miniature Redressed For Multiple Star Trek Alien Fleets est. $40,000 - $80,000- TRON (1982) Tron's (Bruce Boxleitner) Program Costume and Helmet est. $30,000 - $60,000- BLADE RUNNER (1982) Hand-Painted Matthew Yuricich Deckard Hangs from Roof Sequence "The Canyon" Eye-Level Matte Painting est. $25,000 - $50,000- OBLIVION (2013) Jack's (Tom Cruise) Screen-Matched Light-Up Complete Technician Costume est. $20,000 - $40,000- LEONARD NIMOY Leonard Nimoy Collection: "Live Long and Prosper" Pendant est. $20,000 - $40,000- SPACEBALLS (1987) Dot Matrix's (Lorene Yarnell Jansson) Head est. $12,000 - $24,000- CLOSE ENCOUNTERS OF THE THIRD KIND (1977) Roy Neary's (Richard Dreyfuss) Digital Wristwatch est. $10,000 - $20,000- MARS ATTACKS! (1996) Stop-Motion Martian Puppet est. $10,000 - $20,000- TERMINATOR 2: JUDGMENT DAY (1991) Full-Size Battle-Damaged Stan Winston Studio The Terminator (Arnold Schwarzenegger) Statue Display est. $10,000 - $20,000- GALAXY QUEST (1999) Alexander Dane's (Alan Rickman) Screen-Matched Dr. Lazarus Costume est. $8,000 - $16,000- GALAXY QUEST (1999) Jason Nesmith's (Tim Allen) Screen-Matched Rebooted Commander Peter Quincy Costume est. $8,000 - $16,000- JURASSIC PARK (1993) Amber with Mosquito in Stone Matrix est. $5,000 - $10,000PACIFIC RIM (2013) Raleigh Becket's (Charlie Hunnam) Screen-Matched Distressed Gipsy Danger Jacket est. $4,000 - $8,000THE AUCTION IS NOW OPEN FOR REGISTRATION AND BIDDING VIA:# # #For further information, catalog images and expert interviews please contact:Beth Willetts at bwilletts@blazepr.comImages are available in the following link:Dropbox: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/vwonwcf7s8zeojj4wcz75/APvkcN-Fw9tzL6JujXDFx7U?rlkey=vvaw4cqaxivkcigpidjpcty7e&dl=0 Credit: PropstoreNotes to Editors:About PropstoreIn 1998, Propstore founder Stephen Lane’s love for movies led him to hunt for the same props and costumes used to create his favorite films. About Propstore
In 1998, Propstore founder Stephen Lane's love for movies led him to hunt for the same props and costumes used to create his favorite films. He found that he could provide collectors with access to their most coveted pieces and establish archival standards for this new, pop-culture hybrid of fine art and memorabilia collecting - prop art.
Since 2014, Propstore has regularly hosted live auctions featuring some of the world's greatest Entertainment Memorabilia treasures. Propstore specializes in film and television props and costumes, production materials, and artwork, as well as music memorabilia, posters, and collectible toys. Propstore also holds regular online auctions in association with many of the industry's major production materials and has over 5,000 items available for sale via Buy Now on www.propstore.com

