Neolith Captivates with Innovative Products and Sustainable Solutions at KBIS 2025

Neolith's booth at KBIS 2025 in Las Vegas, NV From left to right: Adam Jenkins, Corey Damen, James Amendola (Neolith CEO of the Americas), and Vanessa Deleon

Neolith Showcased Latests Products and Sustainability Initiatives. U.S. Brand Ambassador Vanessa Deleon Unveiled her Exclusive Neolith Color Selection.

CARLSTADT, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Neolith , the global leader in sintered stone surfaces, recently captivated attendees at the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) 2025 in Las Vegas (February 25-27) with a dramatic showcase of its newest surfaces—as part of the "Atmosphere: Breeze of Innovation" campaign—alongside the debut of The Vanessa Deleon Edit . The unique installation highlighted Neolith's dedication to sustainability and cutting-edge design.AN IMPRESSIVE BOOTH TO SHOWCASE INNOVATIONA captivating interplay of mirrors reflected the abstract nature of creativity at the entrance of Neolith's booth, symbolizing the infinite potential of design and multiplying the beauty of Neolith’s surfaces. This design not only enhanced the visual appeal but also mirrored Neolith's core values of versatility, innovation, and timeless elegance, reaffirming that true innovation begins with sustainability and showcasing a portfolio of eco-conscious surfaces that seamlessly blend design, functionality, and environmental responsibility. This resulted in thousands of visits to Neolith’s booth to discover the novelties of the brand.As soon as they stepped in, visitors were invited to explore unique applications of Neolith sintered stone, including countertops, vanities, showers, cabinetry, floors, walls and outdoor facades, experiencing firsthand how sustainability drives innovation, creativity knows no bounds, and design translates into unique living spaces.INTRODUCING THE NEWEST PRODUCTS - ATMOSPHERE: BREEZE OF INNOVATIONNeolith unveiled four innovative products: WhiteSands, Rapolano, Artisan, and Ignea. Neolith Atmosphere , the newest Neolith surfaces, impressed visitors, specially WhiteSands and Rapolano, which stood out for its innovative textures, that could be touched and felt at the brand’s booth.Following current design trends, Neolith Atmosphere colors feature earthy tones and innovative textures which provide a refreshing breeze of innovation to any space. Each model embodies the transformative power of design, featuring groundbreaking textures, colors, and designs that redefine how surfaces can inspire and renew spaces.THE VANESSA DELEON EDIT: TIMELESS ELEGANCE AND SOPHISTICATIONInterior designer Vanessa Deleon collaborated with Neolith to create The Vanessa Deleon Edit, a curated selection of nine of her favorite Neolith surfaces. This collaboration elevates Neolith’s visibility in the U.S. and reinforces its position as a leading innovator in high-performance, sustainable surfaces.During KBIS 2025, Vanessa Deleon not only shared insights on her favorite Neolith colors and how she incorporated them into her new home but also sparked engaging discussions with fellow designers, including Corey Damen. Together, they explored emerging color trends—highlighting Amazonico and Colorado Dunes as seasonal favorites, perfectly aligned with the Color of the Year, mocha mousse—and showcased innovative surface applications that captivated the audience.LOOKING AHEAD INTO THE FUTURE OF SURFACESAccording to KBB, the official publication for KBIS and NKBA, KBIS 2025 was a resounding success, drawing over 40,000 attendees. KBIS is the largest kitchen and bath trade show in North America and annually brings together architects, designers, builders, remodelers and other professionals at the Las Vegas Convention Center to see the latest innovations, trends and opportunities in materials used to create unique designs. The show generated significant excitement, with positive feedback and high levels of engagement across the board. Neolith's cutting-edge booth received thousands of visits and its presence at this event contributed to the overall success, strengthening its position within the market.Neolith continues to lead the way in sustainable surface solutions, setting new standards for the industry. The company will continue to expand its market presence and further innovate in the design and manufacturing of sustainable, high-performance architectural solutions.For more information and to follow the most recent news from Neolith, visit www.neolith.com # # #About NeolithFully believing in the idea that “the best thing about creating something is living it,” Neolith is the global leader in sintered stone. The pioneering architectural surface with superior technical characteristics made of all-natural raw materials, provides innovative and reliable indoor and outdoor solutions. All around the world, it has become an essential style element for any kitchen, bathroom, facade, floor, and even exclusive designer furnishings.The virtues of Neolith sintered stone combine next-generation technology and high functionality which, along with Neolith’s sustainable DNA, have led it to becoming one of the most environmentally friendly materials on the planet as it advocates sustainable beauty in all its collections to inspire new trends in architecture.The company is currently immersed in an expansion plan aimed at key geographic areas including North America, Australia, the UK, Europe, and China. All with the goal of continuing to lead in the creation of unique spaces and extraordinary experiences featuring sustainable functional design in the more than 100 countries where it is present through direct distribution as well as an extensive sales and partner network.

