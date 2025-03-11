North America Electric Control Panel Market Trends: IoT and Automation in Power Management

North America Electric Control Panel Market projected to exceed $2.8 billion by 2033

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, the North America electric control panel market size was valued at $1.6 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $2.8 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2024 to 2033.An electric control panel is a fundamental component in industrial, commercial, and residential electrical systems, designed to regulate and control the flow of electricity within a defined system or application. These panels house various electrical devices, including circuit breakers, relays, transformers, switches, and controllers, all configured to perform specific operational functions. Built to ensure safety, efficiency, and reliability, electric control panels serve as centralized hubs that manage and monitor electrical systems.Download PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A313470 The U.S. dominated the market accounting for $more than one third of the market share in 2023 and is expected to witness a 6.1% CAGR during the forecast period.The key players operating in the NA electric control panel industry report include ABB Ltd, Eaton, Electra-Tech, INDUSTLABS, Keltour Controls Inc, Paneltronics, Power Industrial Controls, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric, and WEG.The growing adoption of industrial automation across sectors like manufacturing, oil & gas, and energy is driving the increasing demand for electric control panels. These panels are essential for automating industrial processes, improving efficiency, precision, and productivity, while also reducing operational costs.Serving as the central control point, electric control panels enable real-time monitoring, coordination, and optimization of machinery, sensors, and control systems, fostering seamless communication across industrial operations.In the manufacturing industry, electric control panels are vital for managing automated assembly lines, robotic systems, and quality control processes. They provide precise control over machinery, ensuring consistent output and reducing downtime caused by human errors.In the oil & gas sector, where operations often take place in challenging and remote environments, these control panels are key to maintaining safety standards and optimizing critical processes such as drilling, refining, and distribution.Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A313470 For instance, in October 2023, Rockwell Automation and Microsoft strengthened their partnership to leverage generative AI, aiming to boost productivity and reduce time-to-market.By combining their technologies, the companies are focused on enhancing workforce capabilities and streamlining the development of industrial automation systems for their customers.In industrial settings, electric control panels play a critical role in automating processes, enhancing productivity, and ensuring operational safety. Industries such as automotive, food processing, pharmaceuticals, and oil and gas utilize control panels to monitor and regulate complex machinery and assembly lines. For example, Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) panels are widely used in manufacturing to control equipment and processes, offering scalability and precision.In North America, the adoption of electric control panels is widespread across industries such as manufacturing, energy, construction, and technology. Their design complies with strict safety standards, including those set by organizations such as the National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA), Underwriters Laboratories (UL), and the Canadian Standards Association (CSA). These regulatory guidelines ensure the panels meet the region's specific requirements for performance, durability, and environmental compatibility.Procure This Report (126 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://bit.ly/4hk5m4c On the basis of type, the market is divided into power and control (power and control type, motor control center (MCC), VFD panel, and soft starter panel), DG control (DG control type, AMF panel, and DG synchronizing panel), power and distribution (power and distribution type, power control center (PCC), automatic power factor correction panel (APFC), and bus ducts), and automation and instrumentation (automation and instrumentation type, PLC panel, instrument panel, and SOV panel).The power and distribution dominate the market during the forecast period. In power distribution, control panels manage the distribution of electricity from the source to end-users. These panels oversee the operation of circuit breakers, switches, and other key components that regulate the flow of electricity.On the basis of voltage, the market is categorized into medium, high, and low. The medium segment dominated the North America electric control panels market representing the CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.Electric control panels for medium voltage (MV) systems are essential components in the safe and efficient operation of electrical networks.Typically designed to handle voltages between 1kV and 36kV, these control panels are widely used in industrial facilities, commercial buildings, power stations, and substations. They provide centralized control and protection for electrical equipment such as transformers, circuit breakers, switchgear, and other MV devices, ensuring that the electrical system operates smoothly and within safe limits.Get a Customized Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A313470 On the basis of application, the market is divided into manufacturing and industrial automation, commercial, power generation, residential, agriculture, and others. The manufacturing and industrial automation dominated the North America electric control panel market and is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.Trending Reports in Energy and Power Industry:North America Electric Control Panel MarketElectric Control Panel MarketDistribution Automation MarketPower Distribution Component MarketElectric Transmission and Distribution Equipment MarketAir Insulated Switchgear MarketGas Insulated Switchgear MarketRing Main Unit (RMU) MarketMedium Voltage Switchgear MarketCircuit Breakers MarketElectrical House (E-House) MarketPower Distribution Unit MarketAbout UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

