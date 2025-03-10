Honoring Crispus Attucks: A Legacy of Freedom and Courage

On March 5, 1770, Crispus Attucks made the ultimate sacrifice as the first person killed in the Boston Massacre, sparking the flames of the American Revolution. Born into slavery with Black and Native American heritage, Attucks rose above the chains of enslavement to become a sailor and skilled whaler. Known as a trusted longshoreman and negotiator, Attucks' life became a testament to resilience and the fight for freedom, justice, and equality. His sacrifice continues to inspire generations of Americans to stand against oppression.

Attucks' legacy has been celebrated nationwide, honoring the contributions of both Black and Indigenous Americans to the foundation and growth of this nation. From institutions like Crispus Attucks High School in Indianapolis to the U.S. Navy’s USS Attucks, statues, and memorials across the country, his name lives on. Boston, too, is committed to honoring Attucks’ memory with plans for a commemorative statue, set to be unveiled in time for the city’s 400th anniversary in 2030.

This year, Boston Latin School held its inaugural Crispus Attucks Commemoration Day essay competition, organized by the Friends of Crispus Attucks, to further educate the public about his life and legacy. During this week's council meeting, the winners were announced and celebrated in recognition of Attucks’ pivotal role in American history.

Congratulations to Ella Novoa, Noel Liu, and Elias Valencia for winning the essay contest!