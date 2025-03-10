Addressing the Needs of the Cabo Verdean Community

The Cabo Verdean American community has played a vital role in Boston's cultural, social, and economic landscape. Despite their resilience and significant contributions, they face ongoing challenges, including disparities in healthcare, education, and economic opportunities. Their history, shaped by colonization and the African Holocaust, adds depth to their strength and determination.

Since arriving in Boston in the late 19th century, Cabo Verdeans have built a reputation for hard work and self-reliance; however, their unique needs have often been overlooked. This week, Councilor Fernandes Anderson introduced a resolution calling for a hearing to address these issues, including healthcare, education, economic development, housing affordability, and cultural preservation.

The hearing will bring together community members, advocates, and city officials to discuss how Boston can better support and empower the Cabo Verdean community.