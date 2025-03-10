Council Extends Heartfelt Wishes to the Muslim Community for Ramadan

The Council adopted a resolution offered by Councilor Fernandes Anderson to extend heartfelt wishes to the beloved Muslim community in Boston, Massachusetts, the United States, and around the world. The resolution invokes blessings upon them as they begin the sacred journey of Ramadan, a month revered for its rituals of prayer, fasting, charity, and deep reflection.

Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, is observed by Muslims worldwide as a time for fasting, prayer, spiritual reflection, and community. During this month, Muslims strengthen their connection with Allah through prayer, recitation of the Quran, and acts of charity. One important ritual during Ramadan is Taraweeh, the voluntary night prayer, which many Muslims observe throughout the month.