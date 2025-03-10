Boston Public Health Commission Launches Campaign to Raise Awareness of HIV Treatment Resources

BOSTON - Monday, March 10, 2025 - Today, Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) announced the launch of a new campaign, called Let’s Talk HIV Boston, aimed at increasing awareness and reducing HIV-related stigma with a focus on educating the public about the fact that for people living with HIV, Undetectable=Untransmittable (U=U). The scientifically proven and groundbreaking principle of U=U means that people living with HIV who achieve and maintain an undetectable viral load by taking antiretroviral therapy (ART) as prescribed cannot sexually transmit the virus to others, meaning they are untransmittable.

Led by BPHC’s Infectious Disease Bureau and community members living with HIV, the Let’s Talk HIV Boston Campaign encourages open, fact-based conversations about HIV, HIV-related stigma and how it affects prevention, care, and treatment. The campaign features a cast of community advocates, public health leaders, people living with HIV, and doctors and health care providers. In addition to its focus on U=U, the campaign aims to help Boston residents learn about diverse topics related to HIV care, including testing, treatment and medication, counseling services, and peer support.

“The Let’s Talk HIV Boston campaign is an important step towards ensuring that all Boston residents feel safe and at home in our city,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “By ensuring that residents are receiving accurate information about HIV prevention and treatment and highlighting the power of U=U, this initiative reinforces the importance of equitable healthcare access.”

“As a doctor who provides care and treatment to people living with HIV, I know that many of my patients continue to suffer from fear and isolation as a result of HIV-related stigma,” said Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, Commissioner of Public Health for the City of Boston. “U=U empowers people living with HIV to have relationships without constant fear. Through clear messaging and story telling, the Let’s Talk HIV Boston campaign sends a powerful message to the world that will hopefully shift attitudes and reduce stigma.”

"The U=U campaign is an essential step forward in combating HIV stigma and promoting health equity. Ensuring that all Bostonians—including LGBTQIA2S+ communities—have access to accurate information about HIV is critical,” said Jullieanne Lee, Executive Director of the Mayor's Office of LGBTQIA2S+ Advancement. “We celebrate the Boston Public Health Commission’s leadership in spreading the powerful message that undetectable equals untransmittable and look forward to seeing this campaign uplift and empower our residents,"

The campaign can be found in MBTA stations, buses, and across various digital platforms, including social media and dating apps. The campaign’s website, letstalkhivboston.com, contains facts on HIV treatment and resources for Boston residents living with HIV and encourages destigmatizing conversations about the virus. The campaign includes informational brochures in 12 different languages. This aligns with the ongoing community-led stigma reduction work of the Boston EMA Ryan White HIV/AIDS Services Planning Council, including their own campaign, Someone You Know and Love.

“It’s important that we approach stigma through a multi-faceted lens and that we’re able to use our platform to uplift the experiences of residents living with HIV” said Clare Killian, Senior Program Manager for the Boston EMA Ryan White HIV/AIDS Services Planning Council. “Too many of our friends and neighbors living with HIV feel stigma in their day to day lives and we were intentional about centering this campaign on their lived experiences.”

“U=U is a very powerful message that can make you open up to the world and say, I'm not a threat for anybody. You’re safe with me,” said Fabian Ortiz Hernandez, a community advocate who is living with HIV. “HIV is not about suffering. It's about just getting your pills every day and that's it. And getting tested and checked regularly.”

“I’m proud to see a campaign launch that addresses the need to destigmatize HIV, which was directly identified by our community,” said Tegan Evans, Interim Bureau Director of the Infectious Disease Bureau of the Boston Public Health Commission. “The Infectious Disease Bureau’s 2023 HIV/STI Needs Assessment overwhelmingly suggested there needs to be increased efforts in stigma reduction across our city, and this campaign is laser focused on making that happen.”

The 2023 HIV/STI Needs Assessment also highlighted the need for client-centered care and providers who are open, trustworthy, approachable, and the importance of addressing health through intersecting identities. In tandem with the Let’s Talk HIV Boston campaign, a series of six vignettes, Caring for All of Me, was developed for Boston providers and will be sustained through the Ryan White Case Management Training Program, to expand education across the Boston EMA. The goal of the series is to humanize and convey multifaceted stories of people of color impacted by HIV.

“We are proud to support Boston Public Health Commission in their efforts to break the stigma surrounding HIV in our community,” said Alyssa Collaro, a Program Director at Victory Programs. "Victory Programs has always been dedicated to HIV education and prevention. We strive to provide programming which include resources, tools, and individualized supports for those living with HIV, aiming to care for the whole individual, thus promoting stabilization and healthy connections through the lifespan."

ABOUT THE BOSTON PUBLIC HEALTH COMMISSION

Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) is the country’s oldest health department. We envision a thriving Boston where all residents live healthy and fulfilling lives. To accomplish this, BPHC works in partnership with communities to protect and promote the health and well-being of all Boston residents, especially those impacted by racism and systemic inequities. Learn more about our work at boston.gov/bphc.

ABOUT THE BOSTON AREA EMA RYAN WHITE HIV/AIDS SERVICES PLANNING COUNCIL

The Boston Eligible Metropolitan Area (EMA) Ryan White HIV/AIDS Services Planning Council is an independent, volunteer-based, federally-mandated planning body appointed by the Mayor of Boston. The mission of the Planning Council is to improve the quality of the lives of persons with HIV/AIDS by responding to their existing and emerging needs. In 2018, the Planning Council created The Someone You Know and Love Campaign illuminates the stigma surrounding HIV/AIDS by empowering people living with HIV to share their personal experience. Learn more and to watch the film at someoneyouknowandlove.com.

