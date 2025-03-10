Mayor Michelle Wu Announces Acquisition and Long-Term Affordability of 347 Market-Rate Units at Fairlawn Estates

Mayor Michelle Wu today announced that the City of Boston has invested $10 million from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to support the acquisition of The Fairlawn Estates in Mattapan, converting all 347 units from market-rate housing to permanently affordable homes for current and future residents. This investment is also part of the City’s Acquisition Opportunity Program (AOP), which helps mission-driven developers buy and preserve existing affordable housing and ensure it stays affordable for current households and in perpetuity. Mayor Wu made this announcement today in Mattapan at the site with Related Beal, City Life Vida Urbana, Fairlawn Tenants Association and various elected officials.

“For years, Fairlawn Estates has been a pillar in our community that tenants and neighbors have organized and advocated to protect and preserve,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “Today’s acquisition is a major step toward protecting our communities and preventing displacement in Mattapan. By securing these homes as permanently affordable, we are continuing our efforts to make Boston a home for everyone and ensuring that families can continue to live and thrive in their neighborhood without the fear of being priced out. I’m grateful to Related for their partnership on this acquisition and City Life Vida Urbana and the Fairlawn Tenants Association for their years of organizing that made today possible."

The Fairlawn Estates is a collection of 12 apartment buildings and a leasing office located on Fairlawn Avenue, Cummins Highway, and Bismarck Street in Mattapan. Originally constructed by the Flatley Companies in the 1960s, the property was known for its affordability. In the last several years following the most recent sale and rebranding of the property as SoMa at the T, residents faced increased rents that resulted in evictions for households unable to keep up with rent hikes. With the City’s investment, the new owner, Related Affordable, an affiliate of Related Beal, has committed to restricting all 347 units as permanently affordable housing. The conversion of Fairlawn from market-rate to fully deed-restricted affordable residences ensures these residents can remain in their homes and community.

“Ensuring that our housing remains affordable is one of the most important steps we can take to stabilize our families and neighborhoods,” said Chief of Housing Sheila A. Dillon. “This acquisition by Related Affordable means that hundreds of families and older adults will no longer worry that their housing costs will exceed what they can afford. This administration prioritized the use of ARPA to keep our residents safe and for that we are grateful.”

The acquisition was made possible through a combination of funding sources, including City funds, private investment, and loans. The City’s $10 million investment leveraged nine times that amount in private sources. Additionally, the newly created Boston Acquisition Fund provided an almost $1 million commitment, all of which allowed Related to acquire the property and immediately begin improvements to ensure safe and stable housing for residents. Over the next several years, additional renovations will focus on making the buildings more energy efficient.

"Today is a victory for the Fairlawn tenants and their unyielding advocacy,” said City Council President Ruthzee Louijeune. “For the past three years, I have stood alongside them and advocates as we fought to keep Mattapan residents in their homes with dignified living conditions. This purchase is reflective of collective action and what it means to stand up for your community. I am grateful for Mayor Wu's commitment to prioritizing affordable housing and preventing displacement, especially in neighborhoods that are ripe for gentrification."

"I am pleased to learn that more affordable housing is coming to District 5. The conversion of Fairlawn Estates into permanent affordable housing ensures that families in Mattapan can remain in the community they have built, love, and call home,” said City Councilor Enrique Pepén. “I vividly remember standing alongside long-time residents, housing affordability advocates, and City Life/Vida Urbana in the heart of winter in 2023, calling on property owners to keep these units affordable. This crucial housing investment serves as a response to longstanding concerns of residents who have been advocating for housing stability in our community. I am grateful to Mayor Wu and all the partners who made this possible, demonstrating that when we prioritize Boston residents, we can prevent displacement and strengthen our neighborhoods for generations to come."

"This $10 million investment is a crucial step in keeping Mattapan affordable and preventing displacement,” said Representative Brandy Fluker-Reid (D-Mattapan). “Securing these 347 permanently affordable homes is exactly the kind of investment that strengthens communities. From the start, I’ve emphasized that our community knows what it needs—this investment reflects what residents have long advocated for and delivers real solutions to help our neighbors thrive.”

“I’m grateful to Mayor Wu and the administration for making this a reality, tenants have organized protests and advocated for years," said Senator Liz Miranda (D-Roxbury). "Long-term affordability and preserving our affordable housing stock is critical in preventing the displacement of residents who have lived in our communities for decades.”

The City’s $10 million investment will ensure that half of the apartments will be reserved for households earning no more than 60% of the Area Median Income (AMI), while the other half will be for households earning no more than 80% of AMI. The agreement with Related also includes protections for existing tenants, limiting rent increases to no more than 2% per year and ongoing support for households with housing vouchers.

In addition to creating affordability for the residents, Related plans to invest $6.4 million in immediate repairs and building upgrades including roof replacements, balcony repairs, and appliance upgrades in all apartments. The management company, Winn Management, which has overseen the property for the past six years, will continue to manage the apartments, ensuring a smooth transition for residents. The City of Boston will monitor the improvements and require long-term affordability protections to be in place at the time of purchase.

“Affordable housing is core to Related’s DNA, and we are thrilled to provide a more sustainable living solution in such an important, transit-oriented location in Mattapan,” said Kimberly Sherman Stamler, President of Related Beal. “We are grateful to the City of Boston, the Mayor’s Office of Housing, and our financing partners for collaborating on this important opportunity that will protect hundreds of residents within the Mattapan community."

Today’s acquisition and conversion of market-rate housing to permanently affordable housing at Fairlawn Estates follows years of advocacy and organizing by Fairlawn tenants, City Life/Vida Urbana and neighbors in Mattapan who have called for fair rents and true housing stability for all community members. This announcement was made possible through the combined efforts of the Fairlawn Tenant Association and City Life/Vida Urbana to advance tenant rights and housing justice.

“After six years of fighting for fair rents and housing stability at Fairlawn, we’re ecstatic to say that we can stay in our homes, and even better, that all 347 units at Fairlawn will now be affordable,” said Betty Lewis, Fairlawn Tenant Association. “The constant stress of facing huge rent increases and eviction weighed on us every day over the past six years, and it wasn’t right – but we want people to know that housing is a human right and we can win the homes we deserve. This is a community victory won by neighbors working together, and it’s not just for us: we hope it inspires organizing for housing stability all across Boston and across the state, because we all deserve good, stable homes. We thank Mayor Wu and everyone at the City who stayed dedicated to making sure all 347 of our homes at Fairlawn will be affordable.”

“Mattapan and all of our communities deserve to have both public transit and stable, affordable housing: we shouldn’t have to choose,” said Gabrielle Rene, Mattapan Community Organizer, City Life/Vida Urbana. “That’s why we continue to push for rent stabilization and the Tenant Opportunity to Purchase Act (TOPA) in the State Legislature, so that residents in buildings like Fairlawn across the state can have housing stability, which will provide them the foundation to thrive in their lives. Thank you to the Fairlawn Tenant Association, Mayor Wu and the City of Boston for their work to keep all Fairlawn residents in their homes and improve housing affordability in Mattapan.”

Since its launch, the Acquisition Opportunity Program has successfully preserved more than 1,000 affordable housing units throughout Boston. By working with experienced housing organizations, the program has prevented displacement, provided stability for families, and protected communities from rising market pressures. The program allows the City to step in when housing is at risk of being sold to investors who might raise rents or convert buildings into higher-priced units. By working with mission-driven organizations, Boston is able to protect more homes from becoming unaffordable. The Acquisition Opportunity Program works in partnership with the Boston Acquisition Fund (BAF). The BAF, run by the Massachusetts Housing Investment Corporation, provides low-interest loans that complement investments by the Acquisition Opportunity Program. The Acquisition Opportunity Program and the Boston Acquisition Fund are part of Boston’s effort to prevent displacement and lower housing costs. The continued expansion of this initiative is a key part of Boston’s long-term housing strategy.

About the Mayor’s Office of Housing

The Mayor’s Office of Housing is responsible for housing people experiencing homelessness, creating and preserving affordable housing, and ensuring that renters and homeowners can obtain, maintain, and remain in safe, stable housing. The department develops and implements the City of Boston’s housing creation and homelessness prevention plans and collaborates with local and national partners to find new solutions and build more housing affordable to all, particularly those with lower incomes. For more information, please visit the MOH website.

About Related Beal

Related Beal is a fully integrated real estate firm focused on development and investment opportunities in Boston and its surrounding areas. The firm has expertise across all asset classes including residential, commercial, hospitality, retail, life science, and mixed use. Related Beal has developed and is undertaking the development of some of the most recognized buildings in the area including The Clarendon/One Back Bay, Lovejoy Wharf, The Beverly, The Quinn, The Harris, Congress Square, One Kenmore Square, Innovation Square, and Channelside. The firm is the Boston office of Related Companies, the most prominent privately-owned real estate firm in the United States, and one of the largest developers and preservationists of affordable and workforce housing in the country.

About the Boston Acquisition Fund

The Boston Acquisition Fund provides low-interest loans to nonprofits, community land trusts, and socially-minded developers to acquire tenanted multi-family properties. The goal is to expand the City of Boston's ability to prevent displacement, preserve affordability, and combat private investor competition in the housing market. The fund is managed by the Massachusetts Housing Investment Corporation (MHIC). MHIC is able to make low-interest loans due to investments from the City of Boston, Massachusetts General Brigham Hospital, Bar Foundation, The Boston Foundation, Boston Children’s Hospital, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Boston Medical Center, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, MHIC, the Eastern Bank Foundation, and Tufts Medicine.