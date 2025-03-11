Official Visit of His Excellency To Lam, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, 11 to 13 March 2025

His Excellency To Lam, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, will make an Official Visit to Singapore from 11 to 13 March 2025, at the invitation of Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong. This is General Secretary Lam’s first Official Visit to Singapore.

On 12 March, General Secretary Lam will receive a ceremonial welcome at Parliament House. He will call on President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and meet Prime Minister Wong, who will host an Official Lunch in his honour. Prime Minister Wong and General Secretary Lam will witness the exchange of several Memoranda of Understanding between Singapore and Vietnam related to security, digital economy, finance, and others. General Secretary Lam will also meet Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Speaker of Parliament Seah Kian Peng.

During his visit, General Secretary Lam will deliver a policy lecture at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, which will be chaired by Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean. Minister for Education and Minister-in-charge of the Public Service Chan Chun Sing will also host General Secretary Lam at the National University of Singapore.

General Secretary Lam will be accompanied by Mdm Ngo Phuong Ly and a high-level delegation of Ministers and senior officials from Vietnam.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

11 MARCH 2025