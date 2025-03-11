HOLLYWOOD INDEPENDENT MUSIC AWARDS SETS JULY 30 MAIN EVENT

KIA performs at the 2024 HIMA Billy Morrison wins at the 2024 HIMA DJ Preach & Jerry Cartier win at the 2024 HIMA

CA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Hollywood Independent Music Awards (HIMA) will be presented Thursday, July 30th at the historic Avalon Hollywood in California. Music submissions are now being accepted. Deadline of call for entries for nomination consideration is June 15th (11:59 PM PST).The HIMA honors independent artists, composers, songwriters, record labels, publishers, and technical recording professionals around the globe for their creative contributions and support for independent music by independent artists.The HIMA is more than a prestigious awards show. It’s an organization built to assist and educate independent artists trying to navigate the business of music. With its experienced PROTEAM™ of specialists in their respective fields, the HIMA is a valuable hub of information, guidance and opportunities. Independent music artists who attend the main event have the chance to meet, mix and mingle with some of the industry’s top brass including publishers, music supervisors, producers, record labels and distributors. Many artists have met songwriting collaborators at the HIMA. Reyna Roberts met Diane Warren, which led to Roberts performing with Warren. Reyna Roberts is also a collaborator with mega-star Beyonce.International artists are introduced to the US market through the HIMA. Swiss Moroccan sensation Rislane (Rislane & The Lovers) won the HIMA Album category for her LP “Newland”. Rislane attended the HIMA, her first time in the United States. This led to meeting many people in the business and performing live in Hollywood, one of her goals as an artist. International categories include four Latin categories and Afrobeat/Afropop categories.Emerging artists are nominated along with industry royalty, as long as the project is truly independent. Last year’s rock winner Billy Morrison, whose single “Crack Cocaine” featured Ozzy Osborne on vocals and Steve Stevens (Billy Idol) on guitar.HIMA Founder and Executive Producer Brent Harvey explains “the HIMA is an opportunity disguised as an awards show.” He continued “of course the nature of the awards show is to shine a bright light on extraordinary talent, but the byproduct that tickles me is seeing these artists make career-changing connections, in real time!”The HIMA was born as an extension of the celebrated Hollywood Music In Media Awards (HMMA) now in its 16th year. The HIMA has the same level of production quality and the same production team behind the HMMA. Nominated artists from around the globe attend the HIMA main event. All attendees “win”, whether they take home a trophy or not.HIMA music categories include most mainstream genres and subgenres expected in a music award show. The HIMA will also spotlight categories not common in contemporary music awards. Notable examples include technical, “behind the scenes” categories highlighting professionals including sound mixers, recording engineers, producers, and independent record labels.The HIMA main event will feature live music performances, celebrity appearances, a VIP pre-show mixer with hors d'oeuvres, award presentations, and an official after party.Tickets to the 2025 Hollywood Independent Music Awards will become available in June.For general inquiries: support@himawards.comFor press inquiries and media coverage authorization, visit: https://himawards.com/press-media-request-form/ For music submissions, visit: https://himawards.com/submit-music/ For eligibility, submission, and selections info, visit: https://himawards.com/submission-and-nomination-info/

