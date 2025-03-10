Four Penn cancer researchers elected to the AACR Academy

Garrett M. Brodeur, MD, Susan Domchek, MD, Stephan Grupp, MD, PhD, and Robert Vonderheide, MD, DPhil

PHILADELPHIA – Distinguished cancer researchers Garrett M. Brodeur, MD, Susan Domchek, MD, Stephan Grupp, MD, PhD, and Robert Vonderheide, MD, DPhil, from the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania and Penn Medicine’s Abramson Cancer Center have been elected to the 2025 class of Fellows of the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Academy.

The AACR Academy recognizes and honors extraordinary scientists whose groundbreaking contributions have driven significant innovation and progress in the fight against cancer. Fellows of the AACR Academy constitute a global brain trust of leading experts in cancer science and medicine, working to advance the AACR’s mission to prevent and cure all cancers through research, education, collaboration, communication, advocacy, and funding for cancer research.

Garrett M. Brodeur, MD, pediatric cancer trailblazer

Brodeur serves as director of the Cancer Predisposition Program at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) and is a professor of Pediatrics. He is recognized for invaluable contributions to neuroblastoma research, such as identifying MYCN amplification as a marker of high-risk disease; leading efforts to develop the first International Neuroblastoma Staging System and Risk Grouping that incorporates molecular markers and preclinical development of TRK inhibitors for pediatric solid tumors; organizing pioneering international workshops on pediatric cancer predisposition and surveillance; and developing a novel multivalent nanomedicine (PEEL-24) that is more effective and less toxic than its conventional counterpart, irinotecan.

Susan M. Domchek, MD, leader in BRCA research

Domchek is the Basser Professor in Oncology. At Penn Medicine’s Abramson Cancer Center (ACC), she serves as the executive director of the Basser Center for BRCA and the director of the MacDonald Cancer Risk Evaluation Center. She is recognized for revered contributions to BRCA1/2 cancer susceptibility research, including demonstrating the impact of genetic testing on risk assessment, prevention, and targeted therapies, and for groundbreaking work in developing PARP inhibitors and risk-reducing strategies that have transformed clinical care and outcomes for mutation carriers.

Stephan A. Grupp, MD, PhD, pediatric CAR T cell therapy pioneer

Grupp is professor of Pediatrics and co-leader of the Pediatric Cancer Program at ACC. At CHOP he serves as chief of the Cellular Therapy and Transplant Section and director of the Kelly Center for Cancer Immunotherapy. He also holds the Yetta Deitch Novotny Endowed Chair in Pediatric Oncology. He is recognized for exemplary research efforts—alongside Penn Medicine colleagues—which led to the development of CAR T cell therapy in pediatric patients, thereby revolutionizing personalized cancer treatment and leading to the FDA approval of tisagenlecleucel for B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, the first CART cell and gene therapy approved for use in patients.

Robert H. Vonderheide, MD, DPhil, immunotherapy and immunobiology innovator

Vonderheide is the John H. Glick, MD, Abramson Cancer Center Professor and serves as the director of the ACC. He is vice dean for Cancer Programs at the Perelman School of Medicine and vice president for Cancer Programs for the University of Pennsylvania Health System. He is recognized for groundbreaking research involving the integration of basic and clinical investigations to advance the establishment of novel cancer immunotherapies such as vaccines, antibody-based therapies, and adoptive T cell therapies, and for defining the immunobiology of tumor microenvironments through the use of genetically engineered mouse models.

This year, the AACR Academy elected 33 new Fellows, who will honored at the 2025 AACR Annual Meeting, taking place April 25-30 in Chicago.