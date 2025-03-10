Statistics on electronic payment transaction value - Restaurants & similar establishments and retail trade for January 2025

MACAU, March 10 - The Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) published the first release of “Statistics on Electronic Payment Transaction Value – Restaurants & Similar Establishments and Retail Trade”, which are compiled using data from major merchant acquirersnote in Macao, together with information from DSEC. According to the information from DSEC’s annual surveys on economic activities in 2023, electronic payment transaction values (hereinafter referred to as transaction values) accounted for about 70% to 80% of the receipts of restaurants & similar establishments and retail trade, which indicated that the transaction data are representative. Statistics on electronic payment transaction values are released on a monthly basis to ensure the relevance and timeliness of data, giving a clear overview of the latest performance of the two industries.

“Statistics on Electronic Payment Transaction Value for Restaurants & Similar Establishments and Retail Trade” include data for 5 major types of restaurants & similar establishments and 8 types of retail activities, which represent about 80% of the total transaction values of the respective industries. The results do not include cash transactions, and therefore quarterly and annual data of the two industries should be taken into account when evaluating their overall business performance.

Changes in Transaction Values for Restaurants & Similar Establishments

Transaction value for restaurants & similar establishments was MOP1.1 billion in January 2025, up by 17.2% year-on-year. The increase was due in part to the different timing of the Chinese New Year.

Transaction values for various types of restaurants & similar establishments registered year-on-year growth in January, with Western Restaurants (+35.7%), Fast-food Restaurants (+22.7%) and Chinese Restaurants (+22%) recording increases. When compared to December 2024, transaction value for restaurants & similar establishments rose by 10.8% in January 2025. Transaction values for Fast-food Restaurants and Chinese Restaurants showed respective growth of 33.3% and 17.5%.

Changes in Transaction Values by Type of Restaurant & Similar Establishment Industry Year-on-year Change (%) Month-on-month Change (%) Restaurant & Similar Establishment 17.2 10.8 Chinese Restaurant 22.0 17.5 Western Restaurant 35.7 -0.7 Japanese & Korean Restaurant 14.5 1.5 Local Style Cafe, Congee & Noodle Shop 6.0 2.0 Fast-food Restaurant 22.7 33.3

Changes in Transaction Values for Retail Trade

Transaction value for retail trade totalled MOP5.01 billion in January 2025, down by 9.2% year-on-year.

Among the major retail activities, transaction values for Department Stores and Leather Goods Retailers dropped by 19.5% and 17.3% year-on-year respectively, while values for Footwear Retailers and Supermarkets showed increases of 22.3% and 15.6%. As compared with December 2024, transaction value rose by 9.6% in January 2025, with Footwear Retailers, Supermarkets and Leather Goods Retailers seeing respective growth of 34.6%, 22.1% and 18.1%. On the other hand, transaction value for Pharmacies went down by 6.9%.

Changes in Transaction Values by Retail Activity Industry Year-on-year Change (%) Month-on-month Change (%) Retail Trade -9.2 9.6 Supermarket 15.6 22.1 Pharmacy 2.5 -6.9 Department Store -19.5 2.0 Cosmetics & Sanitary Articles -13.5 -0.3 Adults’ Clothing 4.1 5.7 Footwear 22.3 34.6 Leather Goods -17.3 18.1 Watches, Clocks & Jewellery -12.4 13.9

Note: Major merchant acquirers accounted for about 95% of the total electronic payment transaction value in Macao.