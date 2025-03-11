Global Cheese Market Poised for Robust Growth, Expected to Reach USD 178.5 Billion by 2035 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The global cheese market is experiencing steady growth due to rising consumer demand for premium, artisanal, and plant-based cheese varieties. Increasing urbanization, changing dietary preferences, and expanding foodservice industries are key drivers. Europe remains the largest producer, while North America and Asia-Pacific witness significant market expansion.

NEWARK, Del, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cheese market is projected to reach a valuation of USD 105.5 billion by 2025 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% over the next decade, reaching USD 178.5 billion by 2035. Rising consumer demand for diverse cheese varieties, coupled with increasing consumption of convenience and processed foods, is driving market expansion. Additionally, the surge in demand for specialty and artisanal cheeses, fueled by evolving taste preferences and premiumization trends, further contributes to the industry's growth.

The expanding popularity of plant-based alternatives is also reshaping the cheese industry. Consumers are increasingly opting for non-dairy cheese products due to health concerns, lactose intolerance, and dietary shifts towards veganism. As a result, manufacturers are innovating with plant-based ingredients, including nut-based and soy-based cheese variants, to cater to this growing demand.

Future Outlook of Cheese Industry and Investment Potential

The cheese industry is set for significant expansion, driven by rising global consumption, health-conscious innovations, and the growing popularity of plant-based alternatives. With a projected market valuation of USD 178.5 billion by 2035, investments in sustainable dairy farming, premium cheese varieties, and plant-based alternatives are expected to yield substantial returns. Emerging markets in Asia-Pacific and Latin America present lucrative opportunities for expansion, while advancements in cheese processing technologies continue to enhance production efficiency and product quality.



Impact of Western Food Trends on Cheese Demand

The increasing influence of Western cuisine worldwide has led to a surge in cheese consumption, particularly in fast food, processed meals, and gourmet dining. Countries in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America are experiencing rising demand for cheese-infused dishes like burgers, pizzas, and pasta. Additionally, the trend of fusion cuisine is integrating cheese into traditional dishes, further boosting market growth. As urbanization and disposable incomes rise, the demand for ready-to-eat cheese products is expected to escalate, reinforcing the cheese market’s global expansion.

Key Trends Shaping the Cheese Market

Health-Conscious Cheese Innovations: The industry is witnessing a shift toward healthier cheese variants with reduced sodium, lower fat content, and fortified nutritional profiles. This trend is in response to rising consumer awareness of heart health, obesity, and overall wellness. Plant-Based Cheese Expansion: The increasing adoption of vegan and dairy-free cheese alternatives is transforming the market. Brands are actively developing innovative, plant-based formulations using cashew, almond, soy, and coconut to meet consumer expectations. Premium & Artisanal Cheese Growth: Consumers are increasingly drawn to specialty cheeses with unique flavors and regional authenticity. The demand for aged, organic, and handcrafted cheeses is on the rise, particularly in North America and Europe. Sustainable Production & Packaging: Eco-friendly initiatives, such as sustainable dairy farming practices and biodegradable cheese packaging, are gaining traction. Brands are investing in sustainability to appeal to environmentally conscious consumers.

Key Takeaways from the Cheese Market Report

The global cheese market is projected to reach USD 178.5 billion by 2035, with a CAGR of 5.4% from 2025 to 2035.

Health-conscious consumers are driving demand for low-sodium, organic, and plant-based cheese products.

E-commerce expansion is reshaping distribution channels, increasing accessibility to diverse cheese varieties.

Europe and North America remain dominant players, with the USA, France, Germany, Italy, and the UK witnessing steady growth.

Regional Insights: Cheese Market Growth Across Key Countries

Countries CAGR (2025 to 2035) The USA 4.61% France 3.6% Germany 3.9% Italy 4.5% The UK 3.12%

North America remains a dominant market, with the USA leading growth due to high cheese consumption in fast food and processed meals.

remains a dominant market, with the due to high cheese consumption in fast food and processed meals. Europe continues to thrive with strong cheese traditions , particularly in France, Italy, and Germany , where artisanal and specialty cheese demand is high.

continues to thrive with , particularly in , where artisanal and specialty cheese demand is high. Asia-Pacific is emerging as a high-potential market, driven by increasing Western food adoption and the growing middle-class population.



Competitive Landscape: Market Outlook

The cheese industry is highly competitive, with key players investing in innovation, sustainability, and acquisitions to strengthen their market position. Some of the leading cheese manufacturers include:

Glanbia plc

BEL Group

Dalter Alimentari Spa

The Kraft Heinz Company

Associated Milk Producers Inc.

Treeline Cheese

Follow Your Heart

Daiya Foods Inc.

Kite Hill

Heirloom Cultured Foods

Miyoko's Creamery

Violife

Segmentation

By Nature:

The industry is segmented into organic cheese and conventional cheese.

By Source:

The industry includes dairy-based cheese and plant-based cheese

By Product Type:

The industry is segmented into mozzarella, cheddar, pepper jack, parmesan, gouda, and others.

By Form:

Cheese is available in block, cube, shreds, slice, spread, powder, and sticks.

By End Use:

The industry is categorized into the food and beverage industry, HoReCa (hotels, restaurants, cafes), and household retail.

By Sales Channel:

Cheese is distributed through B2B, B2C, modern trade, convenience stores, traditional grocery stores, specialty stores, online retail, and other retail formats.

By Region:

The industry is analyzed across North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa.

