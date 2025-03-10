Governor Stein Declares March 2025 as Students@Work℠ Month

NORTH CAROLINA, March 10 - Governor Josh Stein has proclaimed March 2025 as Students@Work℠ Month in North Carolina. Throughout the month, businesses across the state will welcome more than 25,000 students to learn first-hand about jobs and industries in local communities across North Carolina.

“Our students are our future: the future of our workforce and the future of our state,” said Governor Josh Stein. “I am pleased to honor Students@Work℠ for their 15 years of efforts to connect schools to employers and help students discover their talents and passions.”

Through Students@Work℠, students learn about becoming skilled workers in high-demand careers including clean energy, health care, hospitality, finance, skilled trades, manufacturing, entrepreneurship, technology, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, education, construction, public service, and more.

During the month, businesses will provide virtual and in-person career awareness opportunities for North Carolina middle school students. Educators will be partnering with businesses such as Enbridge Gas, State Employees’ Credit Union, Mission Health, Charlotte Bilingual Preschool, UNC Adams School of Dentistry, Duke Energy, and SteelFab, among others.

The North Carolina Business Committee for Education (NCBCE) and the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction are the primary partners for the Students@Work℠ program, which is celebrating its 15th year. The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality is also participating.

Students@Work operates through North Carolina’s work-based learning platform, the Navigator. The Navigator is a free online tool that connects classroom learning to career pathways. It brings members of the business, education, and workforce development communities together so they can post and search for work-based learning opportunities.

The NCBCE is a business-led, education non-profit (501-c3) that operates out of the Office of the Governor. Since 1983, NCBCE has provided a critical link between North Carolina business leaders and the state’s education decision-makers, helping to create connections between education curriculums and the overall work readiness of people across the state.

For more information about Students@Work℠, visit www.ncbce.org.

Click here to read Governor Stein’s proclamation.