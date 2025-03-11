The California Bar Exam Controversy: Exam Failures, Investigation, and Calls for Reform

The State Bar of California has launched an independent investigation into the disastrous rollout of its February bar exam, a newly designed test that was riddled with technical and logistical failures. This decision follows a wave of frustration expressed by test-takers and a public outcry over the examination’s mismanagement.

