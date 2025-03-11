Commentary | Racial Justice Act or racial justice pause? Court limits remedies in key ruling

(Subscription required) The California Court of Appeal's ruling in R.D. v. Superior Court (People) limits the remedies available under the Racial Justice Act (RJA), holding that dismissal of charges is not required for violations, potentially weakening the Act's ability to eliminate racial bias in the criminal justice system.

