Brother of slain wife backs Judge Jeffrey Ferguson as mistrial declared

(Subscription required) The brother of Sheryl Rosen voiced support for Orange County Judge Jeffrey Ferguson on Monday, saying the fatal shooting was accidental. The statement was released just before a judge declared a mistrial after nine days of jury deliberations without a verdict.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.