H. Con. Res. 9, a concurrent resolution authorizing the use of the Capitol Grounds for the National Peace Officers Memorial Service and the National Honor Guard and Pipe Band Exhibition

H. Con. Res. 9 would authorize the Fraternal Order of Police and its auxiliary to use the Capitol grounds on May 14, 2025, and May 15, 2025, or on such dates as the Speaker of the House of Representatives and the Senate Committee on Rules and Administration may jointly designate. The resolution would allow preparations to start on May 9, 2025; the grounds would need to be cleared by May 16, 2025. Any changes to the grounds would need the approval of the Architect of the Capitol.

Because the resolution would require the sponsors to assume responsibility for all expenses and liabilities associated with the event, CBO estimates that implementing H. Con. Res. 9 would result in no cost to the federal government.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Matthew Pickford. The estimate was reviewed by H. Samuel Papenfuss, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.