Attorney General Jackley Part of Coalition to Submit Final Proposal to End Google’s Search Monopoly

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Friday, March 7, 2025

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley joins 37 other State Attorneys General and the U.S. Department of Justice in submitting a final package of remedies to end Google’s illegal monopoly over internet search engines and to restore competition to benefit consumers.

“The Federal Court has ruled that Google has a monopoly in online searches,” said Attorney General Jackley. “We are proposing remedies that ensure consumers will be fairly treated.”

The package of remedies, which was initially submitted last November, proposes a ban on all search-related payments to distribution partners, including Apple and Android partners. Google would also be required to divest Chrome, with the possible divestiture of Android if the initial set of remedies prove less effective than anticipated or if Google fails to comply with the decree.

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser and Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti, who are leading the states on the litigation, have been in contact with the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division on the key issues related to the remedies package.

A hearing on the proposed remedies is currently scheduled to begin on April 21 and conclude by May 9, 2025.

