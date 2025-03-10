Attorney General Derek Brown releases public schedule 3/3/25-3/7/25
The Attorney General’s schedule is subject to frequent change and modification. For security reasons, travel for official business may not be disclosed until completion. Events labeled media access are open to media. Events labeled media availability are open to media and have a Q&A planned.
Monday, March 3
Throughout the day: Attorney General Derek Brown attended a meeting of the Republican Attorneys General Association in Colorado. There, General Brown met with other attorneys general about issues of common interest.
12:00 pm: Call with Chief Deputy
Location: Online
2:00 pm: Legal briefing
Location: Online
Tuesday, March 4
Throughout the day: Attorney General Derek Brown attended a meeting of the Republican Attorneys General Association in Colorado. There, General Brown met with other attorneys general about issues of common interest.
3:00 pm: Legal briefing
Location: Online
4:30 pm: Planning Meeting
Location: Online
Wednesday, March 5
Throughout the day: Legislative meetings
10:00 am: Senior staff meeting
Location: Online
2:00 pm: Legal briefing
Location: Online
Thursday, March 6
Throughout the day: Legislative meetings
10:00 am: Agency meeting
Location: Office of the Attorney General
Friday, March 7
3:00 pm: Staff meeting
Location: Office of the Attorney General
5:30 pm: Intern Award Dinner
Location: Office of the Attorney General
