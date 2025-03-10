Attorney General Derek Brown releases public schedule 3/3/25-3/7/25 

The Attorney General’s schedule is subject to frequent change and modification. For security reasons, travel for official business may not be disclosed until completion. Events labeled media access are open to media. Events labeled media availability are open to media and have a Q&A planned.

Monday, March 3

Throughout the day: Attorney General Derek Brown attended a meeting of the Republican Attorneys General Association in Colorado. There, General Brown met with other attorneys general about issues of common interest.

12:00 pm: Call with Chief Deputy

Location: Online

2:00 pm: Legal briefing

Location: Online

Tuesday, March 4

3:00 pm: Legal briefing

Location: Online

4:30 pm: Planning Meeting

Location: Online

Wednesday, March 5

Throughout the day: Legislative meetings

10:00 am: Senior staff meeting

Location: Online

2:00 pm: Legal briefing

Location: Online

Thursday, March 6

Throughout the day: Legislative meetings

10:00 am: Agency meeting

Location: Office of the Attorney General

Friday, March 7

3:00 pm: Staff meeting

Location: Office of the Attorney General

5:30 pm: Intern Award Dinner

Location: Office of the Attorney General