Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,685 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,293 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Derek Brown releases public schedule 3/3/25-3/7/25 

The Attorney General’s schedule is subject to frequent change and modification. For security reasons, travel for official business may not be disclosed until completion. Events labeled media access are open to media. Events labeled media availability are open to media and have a Q&A planned. 

Monday, March 3

Throughout the day: Attorney General Derek Brown attended a meeting of the Republican Attorneys General Association in Colorado. There, General Brown met with other attorneys general about issues of common interest.  

12:00 pm: Call with Chief Deputy 

Location: Online 

2:00 pm: Legal briefing 

Location: Online 

Tuesday, March 4

Throughout the day: Attorney General Derek Brown attended a meeting of the Republican Attorneys General Association in Colorado. There, General Brown met with other attorneys general about issues of common interest. 

3:00 pm: Legal briefing 

Location: Online 

4:30 pm: Planning Meeting 

Location: Online 

Wednesday, March 5

Throughout the day: Legislative meetings 

10:00 am: Senior staff meeting  

Location: Online 

2:00 pm: Legal briefing 

Location: Online 

Thursday, March 6

Throughout the day: Legislative meetings 

10:00 am: Agency meeting 

Location: Office of the Attorney General 

Friday, March 7

3:00 pm: Staff meeting 

Location: Office of the Attorney General 

5:30 pm: Intern Award Dinner 

Location: Office of the Attorney General 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Attorney General Derek Brown releases public schedule 3/3/25-3/7/25 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more