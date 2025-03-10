Roadway Activity Report for the Lower East and Upper Cumberland (March 6-12, 2025)

DISTRICT 27

CLAY, CUMBERLAND, DEKALB, PICKETT, PUTNAM, AND WHITE COUNTY The ADA curb ramp upgrades on various State Routes: The contractor will be removing and replacing curb ramps in Cumberland County along S.R. 28 from L.M 12.61 – 14.96. The contractor will have daily lane closures in place, and motorists should expect delays and use caution when traveling through the work zones, Portions of the sidewalks will be closed, and pedestrians will need to use an alternate route around the area. [MarCor Construction, Inc./Cookeville/CNY252]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-28 (US-127) bridge construction and paving from north of I-40 (LM 17.8) to near Potato Farm Road (LM 22.7): The contractor continues grading activities throughout the project limits. Temporary lane closures and/or periodic traffic stoppages will be necessary for construction activities. The contractor has closed North Grace Hill Drive at the existing intersection of SR-28 (US-127) for construction activities. Motorists should utilize South Grace Hill Drive as the detour with appropriate signs. Traffic has been moved to temporary alignment on Plateau Road and permanent alignment on Potato Farm Road. Flaggers and advanced warning signs will accompany any closures. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the work zone as traffic patterns change. [Jones Bros. Contractors, LLC/Crossville/CNV009]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-1 (US-HWY. 70 W.) Utility Work both directions from LM 24 to LM 26: Flagging operations on SR-1 (Rockwood-Crossville Hwy) from East of Cox Valley/I-40 overpass to East of Mackie Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present. 01/09/25 through 03/21/25 from 8 am to 3 pm. [2024-421]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-1 (US-HWY. 70 W.) Utility Work both directions from LM 31 to LM 35: Flagger assisted lane closures on SR-1 (US-HWY 70) between Dogwood Road and Mt. Roosevelt State Forest Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Arrow board/message boards, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 01/27/25 through 03/30/25 from 9 am - 2 pm. [2023-589]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-1 (WEST AVE.) Utility Work both directions from LM 13 to LM 14: Flagger assisted lane closures on SR-1 (West Avenue) between Miller Avenue / Sparta Drive and Central Avenue. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Arrow board/message boards, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 03/06/25 through 04/25/25 from 8 am - 3 pm. [2024-788]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-24 (WEST AVE.) Utility Work both directions from LM 16 to LM 17: Flagger assisted lane closures on SR-24 (West Avenue) between Elmore Road and Maryetta Street. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Arrow board/message boards, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 03/06/25 through 04/25/25 from 8 am - 3 pm. [2024-788]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-28 (N. MAIN ST.) Utility Work both directions from LM 14 to LM 17: Flagger assisted lane closures on SR-28 (N. Main Street) between Miller Avenue and Elmore Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Arrow board/message boards, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 03/06/25 through 04/25/25 from 8 am - 3 pm. [2024-788]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-282 (DUNBAR RD.) Utility Work both directions from LM 0 to LM 3.24: Flagging operations on SR-282 (Dunbar Road) from Frank P Brown Elementary School (South of Beaver Road) to Shadberry Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks signage, flaggers, and barrel/cones will be present. 01/06/25 through 03/14/25 from 8 am to 3 pm. [2024-773, 774, 801, 812]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-298 (GENESIS RD.) Utility Work both directions from LM 0 to LM 7: Flagger assisted lane closures on SR-298 (Genesis Road) between Webb Avenue and Redmond Lane. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Arrow board/message boards, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 03/06/25 through 04/25/25 from 8 am - 3 pm. [2024-787]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-1 (US-70) construction of bridge over the Obed River (LM 12.7): Bridge replacement activities continue on SR-1 (US-70) over the Obed River bridge. The contractor has scheduled paving operations. Once paving is completed and additional items installed, SR-1 will be reopened. SR-1 (US-70) is to be closed at the bridge for the duration of the project until the work is completed. A detour with signs has been displayed to utilize Northside Drive (SR-462) to travel around the closure. Additionally, the left turn from Sparta Drive onto Miller Avenue (SR-392) has been closed for the duration of the project. Motorists should be aware of the road closure and utilize the detour route as necessary. RESTRICTIONS: Bridge on SR-1 (US-70) over the Obed River is being replaced. The road is closed at LM 12.72.

[Whaley Construction, LLC/Crossville/CNX110]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-28 (Main Street, US-127) downtown pedestrian improvement project between Lantana Road (Highway 70 East) and Neecham Street: Construction activities are ongoing along SR-28 (Main Street). The contractor is working on removing and replacing the concrete sidewalk and curb ramps from East First Street to Neecham Street. The contractor will be pouring concrete beginning 03/04/25 through 03/11/25 from 5th Street to Neecham Street. During this time, the contractor will utilize flaggers, and the road will be reduced to one lane for a period of time. Once operations are completed for the day, traffic will be reopened to two lanes. The shoulder parking along this area has been closed. A traffic shift for North bound traffic will be installed utilizing the center turn lane from East Street to Neecham Street. Signs and flaggers may be utilized during these lane closures and/or lane shifts. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the work zone. [Adams Contracting, LLC/Crossville/LP24_1]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-299 repair of bridge over I-40 MM 338.5 (LM 2.8): Construction activities ongoing in the area. Paving is completed, and traffic has been swapped to the newly paved lane. The temporary traffic signal on SR-299 is active and traffic crossing the bridge is reduced to one 10-foot lane. The contractor will be working on the North bound portion of the bridge deck, shoulders, and slopes of SR-299. RESTRICTIONS: SR-299 at Westel Bridge LM 2.76 to LM 2.82 is reduced to one 10-foot lane across the bridge.

[Jamison Construction, LLC/Crossville/CNY062]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-462 from SR-28 (US-127N / LM 3.1) to SR-298 (Genesis Road / LM 4.6) in Crossville: Construction activities are in progress. Activities may require temporary lane closures and/or traffic stoppages on Interstate Drive (SR-462), as well as short term closures of city streets. Flagging operations will accompany these closures with appropriate signs. Motorists traveling west on Interstate Drive should be mindful of the "Right Turn Only" lane at the intersection of Stout Drive. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the work zone.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Crossville/CNV010]

CUMBERLAND AND FENTRESS COUNTY SR-28 (US-127) widening from near N. Lowe Rd (LM 29.2) to north of SR-62 (LM 1.9): The contractor will continue work along the new alignment of SR 28. Flaggers are being intermittently used to control traffic through parts of the work zone. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and watch for construction equipment and personnel adjacent to the roadway. [Jones Bros. Contractors, LLC/Cookeville/CNV300]

DEKALB COUNTY SR-264 (TEMPERANCE HALL RD.) TDOT Bridge Inspection northbound at LM 3.27: On Wednesday, 3/12/2025 a routine inspection of the SR-264 bridge over Smith Fork Creek will closure of the northbound lane from 8:30 AM until 11:00 AM. Flaggers will be present to direct motorists through the work zone. Motorists are advised to slow down as the approach the bridge, be prepared to stop, and be alert for the presence of flaggers, bridge inspection personnel and equipment.

DEKALB COUNTY SR-288 (KELTONBURG RD.) TDOT Bridge Inspection northbound at LM 4.89: On Wednesday, 3/12/2025 a routine inspection of the SR-288 bridge over Sink Creek will require closure of the northbound lane from 12:00 PM until 3:00 PM. Flaggers will be present to direct motorists through the work zone. Motorists are advised to slow down as they approach the bridge and be alert for the presence of flaggers, bridge inspection personnel and equipment.

DEKALB COUNTY SR-53 (WOODBURY HWY.) TDOT Bridge Inspection northbound at LM 3.59: On Tuesday, 3/11/2025 a routine bridge inspection will result in closure of the northbound lane on the SR-53 Bridge over Smith Fork Creek. The inspection will begin at 8:30 AM and will complete no later than 3:00 PM. Flaggers will be present to direct traffic through the work zone. Motorists are advised to slow down, be prepared to stop, and be alert for the presence of flaggers, bridge inspection equipment and personnel.

DEKALB COUNTY SR-26 (US-70) grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls and paving from near SR-53 (LM 2) to near SR-96 (LM 6.1): The contractor continues grading and construction activities throughout the project. Temporary lane closures and periodic traffic stoppages will be necessary for construction activities and motorists should be prepared to stop while traveling through the work zone. Motorists are encouraged to obey posted speed limit and to watch for construction equipment and personnel adjacent to the roadway. The West end of Old Liberty Road will be closed to through traffic due to construction activities. Motorists and EMS will need to use the East entrance of Old Liberty Road to gain access and follow detour signs. [Twin K Construction/Cookeville/CNV012]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-136 construction from north of the SR-111 interchange to south of the I-40 interchange: The contractor continues grading activities throughout the project. Temporary lane closures and/or periodic traffic stoppages will be necessary for construction activities. Pigeon Roost Creek Road and Messenger Road remain closed, at the intersection of SR-136 with detour signs to utilize West Davis Road and Bunker Hill Road. In addition, the turning lane serving Prescott South Middle School has been taken out of service and northbound Jefferson Avenue will be restricted to one lane. Motorists are encouraged to use caution while traveling through the work zone and be aware of construction personnel. [Rogers Group, Inc./Cookeville/CNV284]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-136 (S. JEFFERSON AVE.) Utility Work both directions from LM 2 to LM 3: Flagger assisted lane closures on SR-136 (S. Jefferson Avenue) between Interstate Drive / Neal Street and E. Veterans Drive. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Arrow board/message boards, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 03/06/25 through 03/12/25 from 9 am - 3 pm. [2024-851]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-136 (S. JEFFERSON AVE.) Utility Work southbound from LM 2.55 to LM 2.75: Southbound lane closures on SR-136 (S Jefferson Ave) between Spring Street Town Square to I-40. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Arrow board/message boards, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 11/14/24 through 03/31/25 from 9 am - 2 pm. [2024-640]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-24 (US-70N) bridge repair over Falling Water River (LM 24.4): The majority of the bridge repair work has been completed, and the temporary traffic signals have been removed. The contractor will continue to be on site intermittently to perform clean-up and punch list work. During this time, lane closures may be used, and flaggers will be present at the work site. Motorists are encouraged to use caution as they approach the work zone and should be prepared to stop. [Mid-State Construction Company, Inc./Cookeville/CNY066]

DISTRICT 28

BLEDSOE COUNTY SR-30 and SR-443, the grading, drainage, stream relocation, widening, and resurfacing on Summer City Road: The contractor will be performing grade work and widening on Summer City Road in Bledsoe County. This work will narrow the lanes at LM 2.0 and LM 4.3 and will leave both lanes open to traffic. Please slow down and use caution when driving through the work zone. [Rogers Group, Inc./Dunlap/CNY153]

COFFEE COUNTY I-24 (MM 105) construction of an overpass carrying SR-2 (US-41): Phase 2 of I-24 bridge replacement at Exit 105 will continue this week. SR-2 will be reduced to one lane utilizing traffic signal system. The temporary traffic signal will remain in effect until 10/16/25. [Bell and Associates Construction, LP/Tullahoma/CNX309]

COFFEE COUNTY SR-55 construction from First Avenue (LM 2.0) to SR-16 (US-41A, N. Jackson St, LM 2.6) in Tullahoma: Phase 1 of roadway widening and bridge replacement on SR-55 (Wilson Ave.) will continue this week. Contractor may use temporary lane shifts to complete utility work. Phase 1 traffic shift has reduced lanes from 3 to 2 across the bridge over Rock Creek in order to start bridge replacement work. [Dement Construction Company, LLC/Tullahoma/CNX912]

COFFEE COUNTY SR-55 repair of the bridge over the Little Duck River (LM 14.0): Lanes are reduced to one lane in each direction across the SR-55 bridge over the Little Duck River for bridge repair work. This lane reduction will be in place until work is complete on 7/31/25. [Mid-State Construction Company, Inc./Tullahoma/CNX412]

FRANKLIN COUNTY Old Decherd Road over Wagner Creek (LM 0.3) construction of a bridge: Old Decherd Road is closed at Wagner Creek for bridge replacement. A signed detour is in place. The road closure will be in place for the duration of the project through June 30th, 2025. RESTRICTIONS: Old Decherd Road at Wagner Creek is closed.

[Dement Construction Company, LLC/Tullahoma/CNY068]

FRANKLIN COUNTY SR-50 (US-64) repair of the bridges over Old Alto Highway (LM 16.9): Travel lanes will be reduced on US-64/SR-50 to one lane in each direction for bridge repair work. The lane reduction will be in effect until project completion on 05/31/2025. [Jones Bros. Contractors, LLC/Tullahoma/CNY097]

GRUNDY COUNTY I-24 TDOT Maintenance in both directions from MM 127 to MM 134: TDOT Maintenance will be implementing rolling roadblocks to patch potholes. Date: 03/06/2025 1st rolling roadblock: WB direction Start time: 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM End Time: 9:30 AM - 10:30 AM Location: I-24 WB MM 134 proceeding WB Pothole Location: I-24 WB MM 127 Date: 03/06/2025 2nd rolling roadblock: EB direction Start time 9:30 AM - 10:30 AM End time: 10:30 AM - 11:30 AM Location: I-24 EB MM 120 proceeding EB Pothole Location: I-24 EB MM 128

MARION COUNTY SR-156 repair of bridge over Tennessee River, LM 15.2: The contractor will be setting up shoulder closures on the SR-156 bridge over the Tennessee River at LM 15.2 in South Pittsburg. Only one shoulder will be closed at a time. Once work is completed on one shoulder the other shoulder will then be closed. Please use caution when driving through the work zone. [Olympus Painting Contractors Inc./Dunlap/CNY063]

WARREN COUNTY SR-1 (US-70S) bridge repair over SR-55 (LM 10.5): The contractor will maintain the closure of lane 2 (slow lanes) on SR-1 on both the EB and WB sides on the bridges with portable barrier rail and drums. These closures are Phase 1 and will remain in place for bridge repair operations for the foreseeable future (months). Under the bridge on SR-55 Bypass the portable barrier rail will remain in place long term, closing the outside shoulders under the bridge. Temporary lane and shoulder closures on and surrounding over and under bridge will also be utilized as needed with proper signing. RESTRICTIONS: Maximum width 15 feet both directions.

[Mid-State Construction Company, Inc./McMinnville/CNY196]

DISTRICT 29

BRADLEY COUNTY I-75 at Paul Huff Parkway Interchange modifications: During this reporting period, the contractor will continue work on permanent signs. Intermittent flagging operations and temporary lane closures may be necessary. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and use caution in the work zone. [Summers-Taylor, Inc./Cleveland/CNX362]

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-60 widening from the 4-lane north of I-75 (LM 17.2) to SR-306 (LM19.9): During this reporting period, the contractor will continue grading work and install new curb & gutter. The contractor will also perform asphalt paving at various locations throughout the project. Intermittent flagging operations will take place throughout the project during various work activities. NW Georgetown Drive will be temporarily closed the week of 03/10/25 to complete grading for the new alignment of this side road. Carnation Ave will be utilized as a detour during the temporary closure of NW Georgetown Drive. The speed limit in the work zone has been reduced to 35 mph. Motorists are advised to use caution in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control. [Summers-Taylor, Inc./Cleveland/CNV130]

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-312 (HARRISON PK.) Utility Work northbound from LM 7.67 to LM 7.55: Flagger assisted westbound lane closure between Conner Road and 700' west of Westside Dr NW. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Flaggers, trucks, signage, and barrels/cones will be present, 01/06/25 to 03/12/25 from 9 am - 2 pm. [2024-164]

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-311 resurfacing from SR-60 (LM 5) to SR-74 (LM 6.1): During this reporting period, the contractor will continue punch list work on SR-311. Intermittent flagging operations may be necessary around the work area. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and use caution in the work zone. [Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Cleveland/CNX132]

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-40 (US-64) resurfacing from SR-2 (US-11, US-64, LM 0.0) to near McKamy Street (LM 1.2): During this reporting period, the contractor is scheduled to continue punch list work on SR-40. Intermittent lane closures and flagging operations will be necessary during this work. [Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Cleveland/CNX132]

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-74 resurfacing from SR-311 (LM 12.7) to SR-40 (US-64, LM 13.9): During this reporting period, the contractor will continue punch list work on SR-74. Intermittent flagging operations may be necessary around the work area. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and use caution in the work zone. [Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Cleveland/CNX132]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-75 at I-24 Interchange Reconstruction Phase 2: Nightly Lane closures will occur on this project, 9 PM to 6 AM, on I-75 North and South between Exit 1 (East Ridge) and Exit 3A (East Brainerd Road/ SR-320) and on I-24 East and West from Germantown Road to Spring Creek Road, MM182 to MM185, for various construction activities. Uniformed police officers will be present in these work zones to assist with traffic management and to enforce traffic laws. (Note: The contractor is currently scheduled to have nightly lane closures on I-75 South near Exit 3 (East Brainerd Road/SR-320) beginning Tuesday (3/4) through Thursday (3/6). These closures are necessary to saw cut faulted and cracked concrete pavement in preparation for removal and replacement. Starting at 9 PM on Friday (3/7) night traffic on I-75 South near East Brainerd Road will be reduced from 3 lanes to 2 lanes until 6 AM on Monday (3/10) morning. During this time the concrete pavement previously prepared (approx. 1000’) will be removed and replaced with a new concrete roadway. Traffic flow will be returned to the previous 3 lanes by 6 AM Monday morning.) It may be necessary to do short duration (15 to 30 minutes) rolling roadblocks during the day or night for patching potholes, clearing debris or repairing guardrail, attenuators, etc. Portions of the left lane on North and South Terrace between Germantown Road and Spring Creek Road will remain closed for the installation of drainage structures, sanitary sewers, retaining and noise wall construction. All work is weather permitting. The entrance and exit ramps to I-24 between Belvoir Avenue and Moore Road are currently closed. RESTRICTIONS: I-24 Ramps between Belvoir Ave. and S. Moore Road are closed. [Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Maj Prj - Blevins/DB2101]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-24 for Utility Work between LM 171 to LM 178.5: The contractor will begin drilling on I-24 in Hamilton County on 03/10/25 at 9:00 pm. The work will start at the MM 178.5 side and move towards MM 171.

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-17 (CAMPBELL ST.) Utility Work both directions from LM 6.8 to LM 6.89: Flagger assisted lane closures on SR-17 (Campbell Street) between Prospect Way and Vinewood Drive. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Flaggers, trucks, signage, and barrels/cones will be present, 01/07/25 to 03/12/25 from 9 am - 2 pm. [2024-450]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-2 (BRAINERD RD.) Utility Work both directions from LM 14 to LM 15: NIGHTTIME Flagger assisted lane closures on SR-2 (Brainerd Road) between Spring Creek Road and Howell Avenue. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Arrow board/message boards, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 03/03/25 through 05/30/25 from 9 pm - 5 am. [2025-016]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-27 (MARKET ST.) Utility Work both directions from LM 3 to LM 4: Flagger assisted shoulder and lane closures on SR-27 (Market Street) at the intersection of Market Street and E. 3rd Street. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Arrow board/message boards, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 03/06/25 through 03/10/25 from 9 am - 2 pm. [2025-114]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-27 (ROSSVILLE BLVD.) Utility Work both directions from LM 8 to LM 6: Shoulder and lane closures on SR-27 (Rossville Blvd) between E. 31st Street and E. 44th Street. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop or detour if needed. Arrow board/message boards, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 02/20/25 thru 05/22/25 from 9 am - 2 pm. [2024-768, 769, 770]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-317 (BONNY OAKS DR.) Utility Work both directions from LM 0 to LM 1: Shoulder closures on SR-317 (Bonny Oaks Drive) between Silverdale Road and Kirkman Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Flaggers, trucks, signage, and barrels/cones will be present, 02/17/25 through 03/12/25 from 9 am - 2 pm. [2025-061]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-319 (HIXSON PK.) Utility Work northbound from LM 15 to LM 16: Flagger assisted lane closures on SR-319 (Hixson Pike) between Ladino Lane and Igou Ferry Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Arrow board/message boards, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 03/03/25 through 03/07/25 from 9 am - 2 pm. [2025-104]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-319 (HIXSON PK.) Utility Work northbound from LM 4 to LM 5: Shoulder and lane closures on SR-319 (Hixson Pike) between Northgate Mall Drive/Trinity Drive and Austin Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Arrow board/message boards, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 03/03/25 through 03/07/25 from 9 am - 2 pm. [2025-105 & 2025-106]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-320 (E. BRAINERD RD.) Utility Work both directions from LM 3 to LM 4: Flagger assisted lane closures on SR-320 (E. Brainerd Road) between Stratman Circle and Givens Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Arrow board/message boards, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 03/03/25 through 03/10/25 from 9 am - 2 pm. [2025-096]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-321 (OOLTEWAH-RINGGOLD RD.) Utility Work both directions from LM 2 to LM 3: Flagger assisted lane closures on SR-321 (Ooltewah-Ringgold Road) between Quail Mountain Drive and Wilson Drive. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Arrow board/message boards, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 03/06/25 through 03/10/25 from 9 am - 2 pm. [2025-090]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-317 (Apison Pike) improvement project from SR-321 (Ooltewah-Ringgold Road) to east of Layton Lane: Lane closures and flagging operations will be required on SR-317, Apison Pike, for bridge and grading work. The flagging operations will be performed on 03/06/25, 03/07/25, 03/10/25, 03/11/25 and 03/12/25 from 7 AM to 1 PM and 3 PM to 7 PM. Closures will last about 2 hours per location. The contractor will have intermittent flagging operations during daytime non-peak hours for bridge work, delivery of materials and equipment.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Chattanooga East/CNT336]

MCMINN COUNTY SR-39 emergency sinkhole repairs at two locations near LM 4.2: During this reporting period the contractor will continue roadway repair work on SR-39. SR-39 will remain closed near LM 4.20 for the duration of this project. [Talley Construction Company, Inc./Cleveland/CNY309]

MEIGS COUNTY SR-60 (STATE HWY. 60) Utility Work both directions from LM 3.09 to LM 3.25: Traffic will be reduced to one lane both directions with a flagging operation on SR-60 over the Tri-County Veterans Bridge at the Rhea-Meigs County Line. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 02/23/24 through 04/24/25 from 8am - 4pm, weather permitting. [133847.00 - Utility Department]

POLK COUNTY SR-68 construction of bridge over Brush Creek (LM 16.4): During this update period, the contractor will continue phase 2 grading operations. A temporary traffic signal system is active on SR-68 near LM 16.4. The northbound lane of SR-68 will be closed in the area controlled by the temporary traffic signal system. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and use caution in the work zone. Motorists should also be aware that traffic was recently moved onto a portion of the new bridge and there is a new traffic pattern through the project site.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Cleveland/CNX347]

RHEA COUNTY SR-30 (STATE HWY. 30) TDOT Bridge Inspection eastbound at LM 7.99: A routine inspection of the SR-30 bridge over Richland Creek will require temporary closure of the eastbound lane. Flaggers will be present for the duration of the inspection. Motorists are advised to slow down as they approach the bridge and to be alert for the presence of flaggers, bridge inspectors and bridge inspection equipment on the bridge.

REGION WIDE

REGION 2 The on-call concrete pavement repair at various locations on various Interstate and State Routes: Vulcan Materials Co. will be repairing concrete pavement in Cumberland County in Crossville on I-40 at the following on or off ramps: WB on and off ramps at exit 320, EB on ramp at exit 320, WB off ramp at exit 322, EB on ramp at exit 322, and WB on ramp at exit 329. During the repairs half the ramp widths will be closed leaving a minimum of 10-foot lanes open to traffic. Please use caution when driving through the work zones.

[Vulcan Construction Materials, LLC/Dunlap/CNX411]

REGION 2 The on-call guardrail repair and new guardrail installation on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor will have short term shoulder and/or lane closures in order to perform guardrail repair. These closures will take place on the interstate nightly Sunday through Thursday from 7 PM to 6 AM and daily Monday through Friday on state routes. At least one travel lane will remain open to traffic at all times on the interstate, and flaggers will be present on state routes during any work that is performed. [Cumberland Guardrail, Inc./McMinnville/CNY105]

REGION 2 The random on-call signing on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor will be replacing various ground mounted signs in Cumberland and Putnam Counties on I-40. This work will require shoulder closures at each location. A crash truck will be on site at each location. Please use caution when driving through the work zones.

[Superior Traffic Control, LLC/Inc./Dunlap/CNY131]

REGION 2 The sweeping on various Interstate and State Routes: Sweeping operations are planned throughout Region 2 this reporting period. Sweeping operations are mobile operations along the inside and outside shoulders with impacts to adjacent traffic lanes. These operations will occur at night between 8 PM and 6 AM for interstates and high traffic state routes, while daytime sweeping can be anticipated between 9 AM to 3 PM for lower traffic state routes.

[Sweeping Corporation of America, Inc./Chattanooga West/CNY210]

REGION 2 Various Interstate and SRs - Cable Barrier Repair: The contractor will have short term shoulder and/or lane closures in order to perform cable barrier rail repair. These closures will take place on the interstate nightly Sunday through Thursday from 7 PM to 6 AM and daily Monday through Friday. At least one travel lane will remain open to traffic at all times. Typically, only a shoulder closure will be used in the median, but lane closures will be employed as needed.

[LU, Inc./McMinnville/CNY183]

RESTRICTIONS

CUMBERLAND COUNTY - CNX110: Bridge on SR-1 (US-70) over the Obed River is being replaced. The road is closed at LM 12.72.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY - CNY062: SR-299 at Westel Bridge LM 2.76 to LM 2.82 is reduced to one 10-foot lane across the bridge.

FRANKLIN COUNTY - CNY068: Old Decherd Road at Wagner Creek is closed.

WARREN COUNTY - CNY196: Maximum width 15 feet both directions.

HAMILTON COUNTY - DB2101: I-24 Ramps between Belvoir Ave. and S. Moore Road are closed.

