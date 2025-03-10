STATEMENT FROM TEXAS AGRICULTURE COMMISSIONER SID MILLER SUPPORTING U.S. REP. JODEY ARRINGTON’S EFFORTS TO EXPAND RURAL HEALTHCARE ACCESS

"As Texas Agriculture Commissioner, I also oversee the Texas State Office of Rural Health (SORH). Access to quality healthcare is not a luxury—it’s a necessity, especially for the hardworking men and women in our rural communities who put food on our tables and keep America running. I support United States Representative Jodey Arrington and his fight to ensure rural Texans have the necessary healthcare resources.

The Telehealth Expansion Act is a critical step forward in making healthcare more accessible. It allows millions of Americans with high-deductible health plans to receive telehealth services without first meeting steep out-of-pocket costs. In a state as vast as Texas, where rural residents often travel for hours to see a doctor, telehealth access will be a game-changer.

The Second Chances for Rural Hospitals Act is a lifeline for communities that have lost their local hospitals. By granting the ability of closed hospitals to convert into Rural Emergency Hospitals, we can bring vital emergency and outpatient services to underserved areas. No American should ever choose between their health and the distance it takes to reach care.

Healthcare is a cornerstone of rural prosperity, and I stand with Congressman Arrington and his bipartisan coalition in supporting these critical reforms. Together, we can ensure rural America has the health support it needs.”