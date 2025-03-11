SAFER Utah Celebrates Utah’s Passage of Smart, Safe Alcohol Laws

Cheers to progress! SAFER Utah celebrates a major win for common-sense, consumer-driven alcohol laws that protect public safety and responsible choice.

SAFER Utah celebrates new laws improving alcohol safety, access, and enforcement in its first legislative session of advocacy.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SAFER Utah , a consumer-led advocacy group for sensible alcohol laws, is celebrating key legislative victories in its first session of engagement.“We’re thrilled with the success, especially in our first year,” said Crystal Young, SAFER’s lobbyist and spokesperson. “We’ve passed laws that will keep Utahns safe, permit responsible alcohol use, and show that consumer-led advocacy is a model for positive change in Utah’s alcohol laws. While there’s more to do, these are strong steps forward.”The Utah Legislature passed SB 328 “Alcohol Amendments” and HB 437 “Interdicted Persons Amendments” , achieving three key wins:- Allow drive-through and curbside pick-up at grocery and convenience stores after verifying in-person ID (SB 328).- Prevent a proposed alcohol tax increase (SB 328).- Create a driver’s license indicator for ‘interdicted persons’—DUI offenders prohibited from alcohol purchases (HB 437).“We’re especially pleased with HB 437,” Young added. “Courts can ban repeat DUI offenders from buying alcohol. These ‘interdicted persons’ are legally barred from buying alcohol, yet there was no way for establishments to verify their status. This bill fixes that gap in public safety while protecting responsible consumers and alcohol retailers—exactly what SAFER Utah stands for.”SAFER Utah is an organization founded by Utahns committed to reasonable alcohol laws that protect responsible fun and curb alcohol abuse through commonsense, enforceable, and effective policies.

