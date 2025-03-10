DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Is Investigating Claims On Behalf Of Sunflower Medical Group, P.A. Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

NEWTOWN, Pa., March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm, is investigating claims regarding data privacy violations at Sunflower Medical Group, P.A. (“Sunflower”). Sunflower learned of suspicious activity on or about January 7, 2025. To join this case, go HERE.

About Sunflower Medical Group, P.A.

Sunflower Medical Group is a healthcare provider in Kansas City that offers primary and urgent care, OB/GYN services, and diagnostic testing.

What happened?

On or around January 7, 2025, Sunflower discovered that an unauthorized third party had accessed its computer network and may have obtained copies of certain files. Sunflower secured its network and initiated an investigation, which revealed that its computer systems had been accessed by an unauthorized party on December 15, 2024, allowing them to acquire files containing sensitive personal information. Approximately 220,968 individuals may have been affected by this data breach.

What type of information was stolen?

The personal information in those files that may have been compromised includes:

Names, in combination with other personal identifiers



How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification concerning Sunflower Medical Group, you must guard against possible misuse of your personal information, including identity theft and fraud, by regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for suspicious or unauthorized activity.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for customers whose sensitive personal and patient data may have been compromised by the Sunflower data breach.

