NexQloud Exceeds Prelaunch Target with 1,250+ NanoServers Deployed, Solidifies BitMart Partnership, and Announces Automated Web3 Payments for DKS

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexQloud has reached a critical prelaunch milestone with the successful deployment of 1,250+ NanoServers across five countries, reinforcing its position as a leader in distributed cloud computing. The company has also confirmed the successful integration of its proprietary Layer 1 blockchain with BitMart, with additional exchange listings set to follow in the coming months.

In parallel, NexQloud has announced its plan to integrate automated Web3 fiat-to-crypto payments for its Distributed Kubernetes Service (DKS) to streamline enterprise adoption while maintaining its decentralized economic model. Businesses will only need to enter their credit card information once, with monthly billing, while daily crypto payouts are automatically distributed to NanoServer owners.

NexQloud Expands Its Decentralized Cloud Network with 1,250+ NanoServers Online

NexQloud’s decentralized, patent-pending cloud infrastructure operates on a global network of individually-owned NanoServers, orchestrated by Kubernetes to deliver high-performance, enterprise-grade computing. Unlike traditional data centers, NexQloud’s mobile architecture eliminates the need for additional cooling systems, resulting in an 88% increase in energy efficiency while significantly reducing operational costs.

By connecting a NanoServer to high-speed internet, individual contributors earn daily NXQ rewards for helping to power the NexQloud network, creating a distributed cloud ecosystem that is both profitable and sustainable.

With 1,250+ NanoServers online, devices being added daily, and its beta phase nearing completion, NexQloud has demonstrated the scalability of its Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN) and is now poised for full-scale enterprise adoption.

BitMart Partnership Strengthens NXQ Token Accessibility and Liquidity

NexQloud’s Layer 1 blockchain and native NXQ token are now fully integrated with BitMart, enhancing NXQ token accessibility and liquidity for investors and cloud contributors. Additional exchange listings are planned in the coming months, further expanding NXQ’s reach.

The NXQ token is integral to NexQloud’s ecosystem. Revenue generated from cloud services is used to purchase NXQ on exchanges, which is then distributed to NanoServer hosts as rewards. This system creates inherent demand for NXQ, ensuring long-term token value appreciation, especially as enterprise adoption scales.

NXQ is designed with a fixed supply of 21 million tokens and follows a Bitcoin-inspired halving mechanism, reinforcing its deflationary nature and potential for long-term value growth.

Web3 Fiat Payments Simplify Enterprise Adoption of NexQloud’s DKS

To bridge traditional finance and Web3, NexQloud plans to integrate fiat-to-crypto payments for enterprise customers using DKS. Businesses will be able to pay via credit card, ACH, or bank wire, with NexQloud handling automatic fiat-to-crypto conversion in the backend to seamlessly compensate NanoServer operators.

“With over 1,250 NanoServers live, full blockchain integration with BitMart, and enterprise-ready fiat on-ramps, NexQloud is proving that decentralized cloud computing is not only possible—but inevitable,” said Mauro Terrinoni, CEO of NexQloud.

About NexQloud

NexQloud is redefining cloud computing by leveraging blockchain and AI to create a decentralized, scalable, and energy-efficient cloud infrastructure. Its NanoServers and Distributed Kubernetes Service (DKS) offer enterprises a secure and cost-effective alternative to centralized cloud providers, powered by the NXQ token economy.

