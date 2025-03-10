There Is Hope for American Medicine, Writes President of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS)

TUSCON, Ariz., March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hope, a very small word with a very large impact, is powerful. Without hope, all is futility, writes Erika L. LeBaron, D.O., M.S.N., in the spring issue of the Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons. “The recent change of the presidency and administration here in the United States is a reinvigoration of hope for positive changes.”

Policies to get the nation on the right track, she writes, include the abolition of “Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion” (DEI) programs; ending government censorship; and limiting “transgender” surgeries.

“A changing of the guard at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and affiliated agencies will have a great impact on the practice of medicine,” she states. “For far too long the agencies have been captured by Big Pharma and Big Government. Also, corruption and deception within these agencies must end.”

President Trump’s freezing of NIH grants, she hopes, will help root out Big Pharma corruption and get back to true research to benefit public health. Removing the U.S. from the World Health Organization (WHO) brings renewed hope for the independent practice of medicine and medical freedom instead of following WHO mandates.

While electoral results around the world are evidence that the global elite is losing its power grip, she warns that “the Washington establishment of deep-state entrenched bureaucrats will not retire gracefully but will rather escalate their opposition. Thus, we must stand strong and continue to fight for positive changes.”

Dr. LeBaron quotes Oliver Wendel Holmes: “I find the great thing in this world is not so much where we stand, as in what direction we are moving. To reach the port of heaven, we must sail sometimes with the wind and sometimes against it, but we must sail and not drift, nor lie at anchor.”

Our ultimate hope, she writes, “is in God Almighty, and He is on our side when we stand for what is right, just, and truthful.”

The Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons is published by the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS), a national organization representing physicians in all specialties since 1943.

Contact: Erika LeBaron, D.O., M.S.N, doctorlebaron@protonmail.com, or Jane M. Orient, M.D., (520) 323-3110, janeorientmd@gmail.com

