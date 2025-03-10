Submit Release
Quanex Building Products Announces First Quarter 2025 Results and Reaffirms Full Year 2025 Guidance

Margin Expansion Realized on Consolidated Basis
Results Lifted by Contribution from Tyman Acquisition
Realization of Cost Synergies from Tyman Acquisition Progressing Well
$65 Million of Debt Repaid Since Closing Tyman Acquisition

HOUSTON, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) (“Quanex” or the “Company”) today announced its results for the three months ended January 31, 2025.  

The Company reported the following selected financial results:

    Three Months Ended January 31,
($ in millions, except per share data)   2025   2024
Net Sales   $400.0   $239.2
Gross Margin   $92.3   $51.4
Gross Margin %   23.1%   21.5%
Net (Loss) Income   ($14.9)   $6.2
Diluted EPS   ($0.32)   $0.19
         
Adjusted Net Income   $9.0   $8.4
Adjusted Diluted EPS   $0.19   $0.25
Adjusted EBITDA   $38.5   $19.3
Adjusted EBITDA Margin %   9.6%   8.1%
         
Cash (Used For) Provided by Operating Activities   ($12.5)   $3.9
Free Cash Flow   ($24.1)   ($5.7)

(See Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers section, Non-GAAP Financial Measure Disclosure table, Selected Segment Data table and reconciliation tables for additional information)

George Wilson, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “The first quarter of 2025 was a very busy time for Quanex internally and I would like to thank all my Quanex teammates for their continuous efforts as we navigate through the process of integrating legacy Quanex with legacy Tyman. The integration gained speed and traction during the quarter, and we remain confident in our ability to deliver on the $30 million cost synergy target. Volume came in as expected during the first quarter, and we were pleased with the margin expansion and the overall impact of the cost synergies we have realized to date. On a consolidated basis, results for the first quarter were again lifted by the contribution from the Tyman acquisition and we achieved margin expansion. Our continued focus on cash flow and managing working capital enabled us to repay approximately $12 million in debt during the first quarter of 2025, or approximately $65 million since closing the acquisition on August 1, 2024.

“Looking ahead, despite the soft macro backdrop, we continue to expect an improvement in demand as we enter the spring selling season and through the summer. Longer-term we also expect to benefit from the unwinding of pent-up demand as consumer confidence improves. Our near-term priorities are staying focused on the Tyman integration, capturing the targeted synergies, and generating cash flow to pay down debt.”

First Quarter Results Summary

Quanex reported net sales of $400.0 million during the three months ended January 31, 2025, which represents an increase of 67.3% compared to $239.2 million for the same period of 2024. The increase reflects the contribution from the Tyman acquisition that closed on August 1, 2024. Excluding the contribution from Tyman, net sales would have declined by 6.2% for the first quarter of 2025, mostly due to lower volume. The Company reported a decrease in net sales of 9.2% for the first quarter of 2025 in its North American Fenestration segment. In its North American Cabinet Components segment, Quanex reported an increase of 1.6% in net sales for the first quarter of 2025. Excluding foreign exchange impact, net sales were essentially flat in its European Fenestration segment. In addition, Quanex reported net sales of $175.7 million related to contributions from the Tyman acquisition during the first quarter of 2025. (See Sales Analysis table for additional information)

The increase in adjusted earnings for the three months ended January 31, 2025 was mostly attributable to the contribution from the Tyman acquisition combined with the realization of costs synergies.

Balance Sheet & Liquidity Update

The Company borrowed $770 million ($500 Term Loan A and $270 on Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility) to acquire Tyman on August 1, 2024 and has repaid $65 million of debt since closing. As of January 31, 2025, the Company had total debt of $764.3 million and Quanex’s leverage ratio of Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA improved slightly to 3.6x. As of January 31, 2025, the Company’s LTM Net Income was $11.9 million and LTM Adjusted EBITDA was $201.7 million (See Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers section, Net Debt Reconciliation table and Last Twelve Months Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation table for additional information)

The leverage ratio for Quanex’s quarterly debt covenant compliance (“Debt Covenant Leverage Ratio”) for its lenders was 2.2x as of January 31, 2025. The Debt Covenant Leverage Ratio calculation is defined in the Company’s Amendment No. 1 to its Second Amended and Restated Credit Agreement, which was filed with the SEC on June 12, 2024. In general, the main difference is that the Debt Covenant Leverage Ratio excludes real-estate leases that are considered “finance” leases under U.S. GAAP and is calculated on a proforma basis to include Adjusted EBITDA from the Tyman acquisition, $30 million of EBITDA for the synergy target related to the acquisition and only cash from domestic subsidiaries. The Debt Covenant Leverage Ratio would be 2.1x if calculated using the cash and cash equivalents amount on the balance sheet as of January 31, 2024.

Quanex’s liquidity was $301.5 million as of January 31, 2025, consisting of $50.0 million in cash on hand plus availability under its Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility due 2029, less letters of credit outstanding.

Share Repurchases

Quanex’s Board authorized a $75 million share repurchase program in December of 2021. Repurchases under this program will be made in open market transactions or privately negotiated transactions, subject to market conditions, applicable legal requirements, and other relevant factors. The Company repurchased 150,000 shares of common stock for approximately $3.7 million at an average price of $24.66 per share during the three months ended January 31, 2025. As of January 31, 2025, approximately $59.1 million remained under the existing share repurchase authorization.

Outlook

Mr. Wilson commented, “We issued official guidance for 2025 as part of our Investor Day held at the New York Stock Exchange on February 6, 2025. Based on our results year-to-date, combined with our operational execution, recent demand trends and conversations with our customers, we are reaffirming our guidance for fiscal 2025. On a consolidated basis for fiscal 2025, we continue to estimate that we will generate net sales of approximately $1.84 billion to $1.86 billion, which we expect will yield Adjusted EBITDA* of $270 million to $280 million.

“Our capital allocation priorities continue to be paying down debt, evaluating growth opportunities and opportunistically buying back our stock. In addition, the finance and accounting teams are logging long hours working hard in conjunction with our external auditors on re-segmenting the business, so we will report in the new operating segments as soon as practical.”

*When Quanex provides expectations for Adjusted EBITDA on a forward-looking basis, a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP expectations and corresponding GAAP measures is generally not available without unreasonable effort. Certain items required for such a reconciliation are outside of the Company’s control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted or estimated, such as the provision for income taxes related to net income.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

The Company has also scheduled a conference call for Tuesday, March 11, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. ET (10:00 a.m. CT) to discuss the release. A link to the live audio webcast will be available on Quanex’s website at http://www.quanex.com in the Investors section under Presentations & Events.

Participants can pre-register for the conference call using the following link:
https://register.vevent.com/register/BIafe91a1501e44eaaadfb84ddc0982237

Registered participants will receive an email containing conference call details for dial-in options. To avoid delays, it is recommended that participants dial into the conference call ten minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay will be available for a limited time on the Company’s website at http://www.quanex.com in the Investors section under Presentations & Events.

About Quanex

Quanex is a global manufacturer with core capabilities and broad applications across various end markets. The Company currently collaborates and partners with leading OEMs to provide innovative solutions in the window, door, solar, refrigeration, custom mixing, building access and cabinetry markets.  Looking ahead, Quanex plans to leverage its material science expertise and process engineering to expand into adjacent markets.

Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers

Adjusted Net Income (defined as net income further adjusted to exclude amortization of step-up for purchase price adjustments on inventory, transaction, advisory fees and reorganization costs, restructuring charges related to severance and disposal of software, amortization expense related to intangible assets, pension settlement refund and other net adjustments related to foreign currency transaction gain/loss and effective tax rates reflecting impacts of adjustments on a with and without basis) and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures that Quanex believes provide a consistent basis for comparison between periods and more accurately reflects operational performance, as they are not influenced by certain income or expense items not affecting ongoing operations. EBITDA (defined as net income or loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and other, net), Adjusted EBITDA and LTM Adjusted EBITDA (defined as EBITDA further adjusted to exclude purchase price accounting inventory step-ups, transaction costs, certain severance charges, gain/loss on the sale of certain fixed assets, restructuring charges and asset impairment charges) are non-GAAP financial measures that the Company uses to measure operational performance and assist with financial decision-making.  Net Debt is defined as total debt (outstanding balance on the revolving credit facility plus financial lease obligations) less cash and cash equivalents. The leverage ratio of Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that the Company believes is useful to investors and financial analysts in evaluating Quanex’s leverage. In addition, with certain limited adjustments, this leverage ratio is the basis for a key covenant in the Company’s credit agreement.

Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP measure calculated using cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. Quanex uses the Free Cash Flow metric to measure operational and cash management performance and assist with financial decision-making.   Free Cash Flow is measured before application of certain contractual commitments (including capital lease obligations), and accordingly is not a true measure of the Company’s residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. Quanex believes Free Cash Flow is useful to investors in understanding and evaluating the Company’s financial and cash management performance.

Quanex believes that the presented non-GAAP measures provide a consistent basis for comparison between periods and will assist investors in understanding the Company’s financial performance when comparing results to other investment opportunities.  The presented non-GAAP measures may not be the same as those used by other companies. Quanex does not intend for this information to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements that use the words “estimated,” “expect,” “could,” “should,” “believe,” “will,” “might,” or similar words reflecting future expectations or beliefs are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: impacts from public health issues (including pandemics) on the economy and the demand for Quanex’s products, timing estimates or any other expectations related to the acquisition of Tyman, the Company’s future operating results, future financial condition, future uses of cash and other expenditures, expenses and tax rates, expectations relating to Quanex’s industry, and the Company’s future growth, including any guidance discussed in this press release. The statements and guidance set forth in this release are based on current expectations. Actual results or events may differ materially from this release. For a complete discussion of factors that may affect Quanex’s future performance, please refer to the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2024, and the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the sections entitled “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors”. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and Quanex undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events.

 
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
         
    Three Months Ended January 31,
    2025   2024
         
Net sales   $ 400,044     $ 239,155  
Cost of sales     307,728       187,723  
Selling, general and administrative     66,650       32,363  
Restructuring charges     7,904       -  
Depreciation and amortization     24,740       11,152  
Operating income     (6,978 )     7,917  
Interest expense     (14,186 )     (1,068 )
Other, net     1,229       1,042  
(Loss) income before income taxes     (19,935 )     7,891  
Income tax benefit (expense)     5,050       (1,642 )
Net (loss) income   $ (14,885 )   $ 6,249  
         
(Loss) earnings per common share, basic   $ (0.32 )   $ 0.19  
(Loss) earnings per common share, diluted   $ (0.32 )   $ 0.19  
         
Weighted average common shares outstanding:      
Basic     47,015       32,825  
Diluted     47,015       33,043  
         
Cash dividends per share   $ 0.08     $ 0.08  
         


 
QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
         
    January 31, 2025   October 31, 2024
ASSETS        
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 49,982     $ 97,744  
Restricted Cash     5,486       5,251  
Accounts receivable, net     164,347       197,689  
Inventories     280,580       275,550  
Income taxes receivable     5,283       5,937  
Prepaid and other current assets     41,943       29,097  
Total current assets     547,621       611,268  
Property, plant and equipment, net     391,118       402,466  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     125,002       126,715  
Deferred tax assets     3,709       3,845  
Goodwill     569,688       574,711  
Intangible assets, net     580,081       597,909  
Other assets     3,270       2,874  
Total assets   $ 2,220,489     $ 2,319,788  
         
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY        
Current liabilities:        
Accounts payable   $ 108,374     $ 124,404  
Accrued liabilities     81,302       103,623  
Income taxes payable     -       6,620  
Current maturities of long-term debt     25,827       25,745  
Current operating lease liabilities     13,275       12,475  
Total current liabilities     228,778       272,867  
Long-term debt     725,231       737,198  
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities     115,517       117,560  
Deferred income taxes     162,846       162,304  
Other liabilities     16,001       19,113  
Total liabilities     1,248,373       1,309,042  
Stockholders’ equity:        
Common stock     512       513  
Additional paid-in-capital     697,358       701,008  
Retained earnings     411,708       430,405  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (62,379 )     (46,428 )
Treasury stock at cost     (75,083 )     (74,752 )
Total stockholders’ equity     972,116       1,010,746  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 2,220,489     $ 2,319,788  
         


 
QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
       
` Three Months Ended January 31,
  2025   2024
Operating activities:      
Net (loss) income $ (14,885 )   $ 6,249  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization   24,740       11,152  
Stock-based compensation   902       583  
Deferred income tax   2,851       1,136  
Other, net   6,173       1,790  
Changes in assets and liabilities:      
Decrease in accounts receivable   30,330       18,147  
Increase in inventory   (8,602 )     (8,756 )
Increase in other current assets   (8,985 )     (1,680 )
Decrease in accounts payable   (16,548 )     (19,044 )
Decrease in accrued liabilities   (22,558 )     (7,181 )
(Decrease) increase in income taxes receivable   (5,087 )     264  
(Decrease) increase in other long-term liabilities   (247 )     852  
Other, net   (594 )     342  
Cash (used for) provided by operating activities   (12,510 )     3,854  
Investing activities:      
Business acquisition      
Capital expenditures   (11,624 )     (9,580 )
Proceeds from disposition of capital assets   169       31  
Cash used for investing activities   (11,455 )     (9,549 )
Financing activities:      
Borrowings under credit facilities   45,000       -  
Repayments of credit facility borrowings   (56,250 )     (5,000 )
Repayments of other long-term debt   (2,026 )     (679 )
Common stock dividends paid   (3,812 )     (2,645 )
Issuance of common stock   214       400  
Payroll tax paid to settle shares forfeited upon vesting of stock   (1,400 )     (1,193 )
Purchase of treasury stock   (3,698 )     -  
Cash used for financing activities   (21,972 )     (9,117 )
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents   (1,590 )     760  
Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   (47,527 )     (14,052 )
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period   102,995       58,474  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 55,468     $ 44,422  
       


 
QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
FREE CASH FLOW AND NET DEBT RECONCILIATION
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
           
The following table reconciles the Company's calculation of Free Cash Flow, a non-GAAP measure, to its most directly comparable GAAP measure. The Company defines Free Cash Flow as cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures.
           
      Three Months Ended January 31,
      2025   2024
Cash (used for) provided by operating activities     ($12,510 )   $3,854  
Capital expenditures       (11,624 )     (9,580 )
Free Cash Flow     ($24,134 )   ($5,726 )
           
           
The following table reconciles the Company's Net Debt which is defined as total debt principal of the Company plus finance lease obligations minus cash.
           
      As of January 31,
      2025   2024
Term loan facility     $487,500     $0  
Revolving credit facility       217,500     $10,000  
Finance lease obligations(1)       59,306       55,211  
Total debt(2)       764,306       65,211  
Less: Cash and cash equivalents       49,982       44,422  
Net Debt     $714,324     $20,789  
           
(1) Includes $55.1 million and $51.7 million in real estate lease liabilities considered finance leases under U.S. GAAP as of January 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
(2) Excludes outstanding letters of credit.
           


 
QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE DISCLOSURE
LAST TWELVE MONTHS ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
                     
Reconciliation of Last Twelve Months Adjusted EBITDA   Three Months Ended January 31, 2025   Three Months Ended October 31, 2024   Three Months Ended July 31, 2024   Three Months Ended April 30, 2024   Total
    Reconciliation   Reconciliation   Reconciliation   Reconciliation   Reconciliation
Net (loss) income as reported   $ (14,885 )   $ (13,917 )   $ 25,350     $ 15,377     $ 11,925  
Income tax (benefit) expense     (5,050 )     (3,621 )     6,688       4,314       2,331  
Other, net     (1,229 )     2,671       (9,474 )     (4 )     (8,036 )
Interest expense     14,186       17,697       878       950       33,711  
Depreciation and amortization     24,740       27,329       10,953       10,894       73,916  
EBITDA     17,762       30,159       34,395       31,531       113,847  
Cost of sales (1)     -       887       1,507       631       3,025  
Selling, general and administrative (1),(2),(3)     12,876       50,004       6,133       7,862       76,875  
Restructuring charges (4)     7,904       -       -       -       7,904  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 38,542     $ 81,050     $ 42,035     $ 40,024     $ 201,651  
                     
(1) Expense (gain) related to plant closure.
(2) Transaction, advisory fees, and reorganization costs.
(3) Amortization of step-up for purchase price adjustments on inventory.
(4) Restructuring charges related to severance and disposal of software.
                     


 
QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE DISCLOSURE
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
                   
Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS   Three Months Ended January 31, 2025   Three Months Ended January 31, 2024  
    Net Income   Diluted EPS   Net Income   Diluted EPS  
Net (loss) income as reported   $ (14,885 )   $ (0.32 )   $ 6,249     $ 0.19    
Net (loss) income reconciling items from below     23,847     $ 0.51       2,121     $ 0.06    
Adjusted net income and adjusted EPS   $ 8,962     $ 0.19     $ 8,370     $ 0.25    
                   
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA   Three Months Ended January 31, 2025   Three Months Ended January 31, 2024  
    Reconciliation       Reconciliation      
Net (loss) income as reported   $ (14,885 )       $ 6,249        
Income tax (benefit) expense     (5,050 )         1,642        
Other, net     (1,229 )         (1,042 )      
Interest expense     14,186           1,068        
Depreciation and amortization     24,740           11,152        
EBITDA     17,762           19,069        
EBITDA reconciling items from below     20,780           205        
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 38,542         $ 19,274        
                   
Reconciling Items   Three Months Ended January 31, 2025   Three Months Ended January 31, 2024  
    Income Statement   Reconciling Items   Income Statement   Reconciling Items  
Net sales   $ 400,044     $ -     $ 239,155     $ -    
Cost of sales     307,728       -       187,723       -    
Selling, general and administrative     66,650       (12,876 ) (1),(2)   32,363       (205 ) (2)
Restructuring charges     7,904       (7,904 ) (3)   -       -    
EBITDA     17,762       20,780       19,069       205    
Depreciation and amortization     24,740       (10,650 ) (4)   11,152       (3,229 ) (4)
Operating income     (6,978 )     31,430       7,917       3,434    
Interest expense     (14,186 )     -       (1,068 )     -    
Other, net     1,229       (172 ) (5)   1,042       (755 ) (5)
(Loss) Income before income taxes     (19,935 )     31,258       7,891       2,679    
Income tax benefit (expense)     5,050       (7,411 ) (6)   (1,642 )     (558 (6)
Net (loss) income   $ (14,885 )   $ 23,847     $ 6,249     $ 2,121    
                   
Diluted (loss) earnings per share   $ (0.32 )       $ 0.19        
                   
                   
(1) Amortization of step-up for purchase price adjustments on inventory.
(2) Transaction, advisory fees, and reorganization costs.
(3) Restructuring charges related to severance and disposal of software.
(4) Amortization expense related to intangible assets.
(5) Pension settlement refund and foreign currency transaction losses (gains).
(6) Tax impact of net income reconciling items.
                   


 
QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
SELECTED SEGMENT DATA
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
                         
This table provides gross margin, operating income (loss), EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA by reportable segment. Non-operating expense and income tax expense are not allocated to the reportable segments.
    NA Fenestration   EU Fenestration   NA Cabinet Components   Tyman   Unallocated Corp & Other   Total
Three months ended January 31, 2025                        
Net sales   $ 134,333     $ 48,471     $ 43,810     $ 175,676     $ (2,246 )   $ 400,044  
Cost of sales     106,567       30,638       39,415       132,796       (1,688 )     307,728  
Gross Margin     27,766       17,833       4,395       42,880       (558 )     92,316  
Gross Margin %     20.7%       36.8%       10.0%       24.4%           23.1%  
Selling, general and administrative(1)     16,133       7,920       5,268       34,378       2,951       66,650  
Restructuring charges     -       -       -       7,904       -       7,904  
Depreciation and amortization     4,779       2,610       3,009       14,263       79       24,740  
Operating income (loss)     6,854       7,303       (3,882 )     (13,665 )     (3,588 )     (6,978 )
Depreciation and amortization     4,779       2,610       3,009       14,263       79       24,740  
EBITDA     11,633       9,913       (873 )     598       (3,509 )     17,762  
Expense related to plant closure (Cost of sales)     -       -       -       -       -       -  
Net gain related to plant closure (SG&A)     -       -       -       -       -       -  
Amortization of step-up for purchase price adjustments on inventory     -       -       -       9,007       -       9,007  
Transaction, advisory fees, and reorganization costs     -       -       -       1,469       2,400       3,869  
Restructuring charges related to severance and disposal of software                 7,904       -       7,904  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 11,633     $ 9,913     $ (873 )   $ 18,978     $ (1,109 )   $ 38,542  
Adjusted EBITDA Margin %     8.7%       20.5%       -2.0%       10.8%           9.6%  
                         
Three months ended January 31, 2024                        
Net sales   $ 147,995     $ 49,437     $ 43,137     $ -     $ (1,414 )   $ 239,155  
Cost of sales     118,368       31,703       38,743       -       (1,091 )     187,723  
Gross Margin     29,627       17,734       4,394       -       (323 )     51,432  
Gross Margin %     20.0%       35.9%       10.2%               21.5%  
Selling, general and administrative(1)     15,910       7,745       5,126       -       3,582       32,363  
Depreciation and amortization     5,475       2,558       3,065       -       54       11,152  
Operating income (loss)     8,242       7,431       (3,797 )     -       (3,959 )     7,917  
Depreciation and amortization     5,475       2,558       3,065       -       54       11,152  
EBITDA     13,717       9,989       (732 )     -       (3,905 )     19,069  
Transaction and advisory fees     -       -       -       -       205       205  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 13,717     $ 9,989     $ (732 )   $ -     $ (3,700 )   $ 19,274  
Adjusted EBITDA Margin %     9.3%       20.2%       -1.7%               8.1%  
                         
(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense of $1.2 million and $2.6 million as of January 31, 2025 and January 31, 2024, respectively.
                         


 
QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
SALES ANALYSIS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
         
    Three Months Ended January 31,
    2025   2024
         
NA Fenestration:      
  United States - fenestration $ 100,429     $ 111,634  
  International - fenestration   5,859       6,144  
  United States - non-fenestration   23,205       25,791  
  International - non-fenestration   4,840       4,426  
    $ 134,333     $ 147,995  
EU Fenestration:(1)      
  International - fenestration $ 42,056     $ 41,751  
  International - non-fenestration   6,415       7,686  
    $ 48,471     $ 49,437  
NA Cabinet Components:      
  United States - fenestration $ 3,452     $ 3,675  
  United States - non-fenestration   40,063       39,179  
  International - non-fenestration   295       283  
    $ 43,810     $ 43,137  
Tyman:      
  United States - fenestration $ 105,591     $ -  
  International - fenestration   69,282       -  
  United States - non-fenestration   785       -  
  International - non-fenestration   18       -  
    $ 175,676     $ -  
         
Unallocated Corporate & Other:      
  Eliminations $ (2,246 )   $ (1,414 )
    $ (2,246 )   $ (1,414 )
         
Net Sales $ 400,044     $ 239,155  
         
(1) Reflects a decrease of $0.9 million in revenue associated with foreign currency exchange rate impacts for the three months ended January 31, 2025.
 

