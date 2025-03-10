Astec to Participate in Sidoti Small Cap Virtual Conference

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astec Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASTE) announced today it will participate in the Sidoti Small Cap Virtual Conference on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. Jaco van der Merwe, President and Chief Executive Officer, Brian Harris, Chief Financial Officer and Stephen C. Anderson, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations will present at the conference and participate in 1x1 meetings. The meetings will be held in a virtual-only format. The ASTEC presentation will take place from 1:45 P.M. to 2:15 P.M. Eastern time. Those wishing to access the presentation can do so with the following link:

https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_VhcFiUqkQ-2A2ZEJwq60CA

About ASTEC

Astec, (www.astecindustries.com), is a manufacturer of specialized equipment for asphalt road building, aggregate processing and concrete production. Astec's manufacturing operations are divided into two primary business segments: Infrastructure Solutions, that includes road building, asphalt and concrete plants, thermal and storage solutions; and Materials Solutions that includes our aggregate processing and mining equipment. Astec also operates a line of controls and automation products designed to deliver enhanced productivity through improved equipment performance.

