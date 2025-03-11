Breeze Airways Brings Seriously Nice™ Service to Key West, Florida

Breeze Airways Logo

New Service from Key West to Orlando and Tampa Begins This Summer

We're confident this will be a very popular addition to Breeze’s national network look forward to welcoming new and existing Guests to the area onboard an upcoming Breeze flight this summer.” — David Neeleman, Founder and CEO

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Breeze Airways , the premium leisure carrier offering affordable nonstop service across the U.S., today announced it will offer service to Key West, Florida, beginning June 12, 2025. Key West becomes the airline’s 10th Florida destination as well as its 70th city served nationally as the airline continues to see strong demand for its low-cost premium leisure model.Starting today, travelers can book nonstop flights on Breeze from Key West to:• Orlando, Florida (Sundays, Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays, starting June 12, from $39* one way); and• Tampa, Florida (Sundays, Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays, starting June 12, from $39* one way).“We're excited to extend our service within the Sunshine State with the addition of new service to Key West,” said David Neeleman, Breeze Airways’ founder and CEO. “We're confident this will be a very popular addition to Breeze’s national network look forward to welcoming new and existing Guests to the area onboard an upcoming Breeze flight this summer.”The airline also announced that it will double existing service between Tampa and Pensacola, Florida from twice to four times weekly service beginning June 5. The route, which will operate on Sundays, Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays, further expands Breeze’s service to popular destinations throughout Florida from the panhandle to the keys and everything in between.Known for its premium low-cost model, Breeze was recently named 2025 Startup Airline of the year by the Centre for Aviation (CAPA) and recognized as a Four-Star Low-Cost Carrier at the 2025 Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) Five-Star and Four-Star Airline Awards. The APEX Five- and Four-Star airlines represent the top 100 carriers in the world for passenger experience, with only eight percent of airlines worldwide achieving this status. Earlier this year, Breeze was ranked in the top five of Travel + Leisure’s “Best Domestic Airlines” for the third consecutive year.Coupled with an elevated experience featuring premium seating options and high-speed WiFi on its fleet of brand-new Airbus A220-300 aircraft, Breeze is defining what it means to be “Seriously Nice” in an industry that has been anything but. Breeze offers both bundled and a la carte options so travelers can customize an experience that fits their needs. Breeze’s fare bundles feature full flexibility along with other add-ons such as bags, seats and inflight WiFi.With seamless booking, no change or cancellation fees, up to 24-months of reusable flight credit, free family seating, a la carte pricing and customized flight features delivered via a sleek and simple app, Breeze makes it easy to buy and easy to fly. Learn more about Breeze’s flight offerings via our site or the app.###*$39 No Flex Fare promotion is available only when booking a new reservation for travel between EYW-MCO, MCO-EYW, ETW-TPA and TPA-EYW. Promotion must be purchased by March 17, 2025 (11:59 pm PT). EYW-MCO, MCO-EYW, ETW-TPA and TPA-EYW promotion is valid only for travel from June 12, 2025, through September 2, 2025. Price displayed includes taxes and government fees. Fare prices, fare classes, rules, routes, and schedules are subject to change or exemption without notice. Any changes or modifications to qualifying promotional reservations will be subject to fare repricing. A difference in airfare at the current fare price may apply. Other restrictions and blackout dates may apply.About Breeze AirwaysBreeze Airways operates more than 275 year-round and seasonal routes to 70 cities in 31 states. Founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, Breeze took flight in May 2021 bringing premium air service to secondary markets on its flagship fleet of Airbus A220-300 aircraft. Breeze has been named a top 5 “Best Domestic Airline” by Travel + Leisure for three consecutive years and was named “Best Seat Comfort in North America” by Airline Passenger Experience (APEX) in 2024. Breeze was the first U.S. domestic airline to be certified by Autism Double Checked and is the official airline of Make-a-Wish Utah. With seamless booking, friendly policies, and customized booking options, Breeze makes it easy to buy and Seriously Nice™ to fly.

