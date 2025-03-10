Travel Advisory: Weekend Road and Lane Closures Scheduled for Route 146A/Route 146 Interchange in North Smithfield for Bridge Construction

Beginning Friday night, March 14 at 9 p.m. the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will close Route 146A South at Route 146 in North Smithfield for 24 hours for bridge construction at the interchange. During this time, RIDOT also will reduce Route 146 North to one lane of travel at Route 146A. RIDOT expects to reopen all lanes by 9 p.m. Saturday, March 15.

During the closure, Route 146A southbound traffic will need to follow a detour using Smithfield Road and Greenville Road to access Route 146 North or South. RIDOT advises that motorists plan additional time for travel and to follow the detour route. A map highlighting this route is available at www.ridot.net/DetourMaps.

The closures are necessary for steel installation for the Spring Brook Bridge, which will carry both directions of Route 146 over Route 146A South when finished.

The entire Route 146 Project includes greatly needed improvements to the Route 146 corridor, making it safer, improving transit connections, and reducing congestion and vehicle emissions. In addition to the new diverging diamond intersection, RIDOT is building a new flyover bridge for Route 146 traffic to pass over Sayles Hill Road, eliminating the need for the existing traffic signal - the only traffic light on all of Route 146 in Rhode Island. The project also will replace or repair five bridges and repave 8 miles of roadway. Visit www.ridot.net/Route146 for more information.

The $196 million project was funded in part by a $65 million federal Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant which was secured by Rhode Island's Congressional delegation. The entire project will be finished in summer 2026.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings and weather.

The Route 146 Project is made possible by RhodeWorks. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.